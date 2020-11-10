Connect with us

Certified Collision Group Adds 23 New Locations

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Certified Collision Group (CCG), the OE certifications and KPI-focused solutions provider to the collision repair and insurance communities, has announced the addition of 23 new locations in October 2020.

“This is our second largest growth month in 2020, and a continuation of our steadfast commitment to the independent owner-operator who believes in OE-certified repairs and delivers industry-best customer service,” said Marty Evans, chief operating officer of CCG.

CCG now operates in 37 states with more than 525 locations and 49 vendor provider partners. The focus remains providing the insurance community with a viable alternative that is differentiated by 2,500-plus OEM badges and the best KPI results.

“We believe November and December will bring a strong finish to this irregular yet very strong year for CCG,” said Evans. “We continue to expand our footprint in the collision repair industry as we also enthusiastically support our current independent affiliates delivering sustainable solutions today while enhancing profitability in the future.”

For more information on CCG, visit certifiedcg.com.

Connect