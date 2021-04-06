Certified Collision Group Adds 52 Locations in 14 States

Certified Collision Group (CCG), the OE certifications and KPI-focused solutions provider to the collision repair and insurance communities, has announced its biggest quarter in company history, adding 52 independent locations in the first quarter of 2021.

“As we have collectively navigated through the challenges of the past 12 months, our model of supporting and amplifying independent, OE and I-CAR certified collision repairers is only growing stronger,” said Marty Evans, chief operating officer of CCG. “Our growth is a direct reflection and result of partnering with operators who are dedicated to and insistent on performing proper repairs while also being a committed and positive influence in their local communities.”

These 52 new locations are located in 14 states (Arizona, California, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin). CCG operates in 39 states with nearly 600 independent locations and 50 vendor provider partners. The focus remains providing the insurance community with a sustainable alternative that is differentiated by 2,500-plus OEM badges and the best KPI results.

“We are not where we are today without the outstanding support of our vendor providers and insurance partners,” said Evans. “These strategic alliances position us so that we can deliver a reliable, sustainable platform that levels the playing field for our independent affiliates, allowing them to compete and win in the marketplace.”

For more information on CCG, visit certifiedcg.com.