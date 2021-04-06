Connect with us

News

Certified Collision Group Adds 52 Locations in 14 States

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Certified Collision Group (CCG), the OE certifications and KPI-focused solutions provider to the collision repair and insurance communities, has announced its biggest quarter in company history, adding 52 independent locations in the first quarter of 2021.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“As we have collectively navigated through the challenges of the past 12 months, our model of supporting and amplifying independent, OE and I-CAR certified collision repairers is only growing stronger,” said Marty Evans, chief operating officer of CCG. “Our growth is a direct reflection and result of partnering with operators who are dedicated to and insistent on performing proper repairs while also being a committed and positive influence in their local communities.”

These 52 new locations are located in 14 states (Arizona, California, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin). CCG operates in 39 states with nearly 600 independent locations and 50 vendor provider partners. The focus remains providing the insurance community with a sustainable alternative that is differentiated by 2,500-plus OEM badges and the best KPI results.

“We are not where we are today without the outstanding support of our vendor providers and insurance partners,” said Evans. “These strategic alliances position us so that we can deliver a reliable, sustainable platform that levels the playing field for our independent affiliates, allowing them to compete and win in the marketplace.”

For more information on CCG, visit certifiedcg.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Original One Parts Names Michael Selman National Director of Inside Sales

Associations: California Autobody Association Offers Legislative Update

News: CIF Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Auction

News: Registration Open for CREF Summer Golf Fundraiser

Advertisement

on

Certified Collision Group Adds 52 Locations in 14 States

on

Service King Launches Contactless Digital Scheduling Service

on

NTSB Unveils Most Wanted List of Transportation Safety Improvements

on

CIECA's First Standard Will Be Available April 21
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Consolidators: Service King Launches Contactless Digital Scheduling Service

News: NTSB Unveils Most Wanted List of Transportation Safety Improvements

News: Certified Collision Group Adds 52 Locations in 14 States

Associations: CIECA’s First Standard Will Be Available April 21

News: TechForce Foundation Launches 3rd Annual FutureTechs Rock Awards
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

S&H Industries

S&H Industries
Contact: Ed Clancy Fax: 216-831-9573
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Connect
BodyShop Business