Certified Collision Group Adds Industry Veteran to Leadership Team
Certified Collision Group (CCG), the OE certifications and KPI-focused solutions provider to the collision repair and insurance communities, has announced the hiring of industry veteran Ed Litman to the post of vice president of procurement.
Litman has three decades of experience in the collision repair industry, including a 20-year leadership role as vice president of procurement with ABRA.
“After a year of part-time consulting, I was ready to get back in the game,” said Littman. “And after spending 22 years helping grow ABRA from a small multi-shop operator to a $3 billion MSO, I believe I can bring a unique perspective to CCG.”
Added CCG COO Marty Evans, “Ed Litman is a man passionate about this business, and he brings an extensive procurement experience along with the strategic relationships needed to make us better and stronger today and in the future.”
CCG supports more than 725 independent locations operating in 39 states in partnership with 50-plus vendor provider partners. The focus remains providing the insurance community with a sustainable alternative that is differentiated by 2,500-plus OEM badges and the best KPI results.
For more information on CCG, visit certifiedcg.com.