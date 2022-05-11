 Certified Collision Group Adds Industry Veteran to Leadership Team
BodyShop Business

Certified Collision Group Adds Industry Veteran to Leadership Team

AASP-MN to Hold Protest on Labor Rates at State House

American Honda Adds UpdatePromise to Service Connect Program

2009 CREF Scholarship Winner Pays It Forward
News

Certified Collision Group Adds Industry Veteran to Leadership Team

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Certified Collision Group (CCG), the OE certifications and KPI-focused solutions provider to the collision repair and insurance communities, has announced the hiring of industry veteran Ed Litman to the post of vice president of procurement.

Ed Litman, the new vice president of procurement for CCG

Litman has three decades of experience in the collision repair industry, including a 20-year leadership role as vice president of procurement with ABRA.

“After a year of part-time consulting, I was ready to get back in the game,” said Littman. “And after spending 22 years helping grow ABRA from a small multi-shop operator to a $3 billion MSO, I believe I can bring a unique perspective to CCG.”

Added CCG COO Marty Evans, “Ed Litman is a man passionate about this business, and he brings an extensive procurement experience along with the strategic relationships needed to make us better and stronger today and in the future.”

CCG supports more than 725 independent locations operating in 39 states in partnership with 50-plus vendor provider partners. The focus remains providing the insurance community with a sustainable alternative that is differentiated by 2,500-plus OEM badges and the best KPI results.

For more information on CCG, visit certifiedcg.com.

