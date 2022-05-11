Certified Collision Group Adds Industry Veteran to Leadership Team

Certified Collision Group (CCG), the OE certifications and KPI-focused solutions provider to the collision repair and insurance communities, has announced the hiring of industry veteran Ed Litman to the post of vice president of procurement.

Ed Litman, the new vice president of procurement for CCG Litman has three decades of experience in the collision repair industry, including a 20-year leadership role as vice president of procurement with ABRA. “After a year of part-time consulting, I was ready to get back in the game,” said Littman. “And after spending 22 years helping grow ABRA from a small multi-shop operator to a $3 billion MSO, I believe I can bring a unique perspective to CCG.”

