Certified Collision Group Announces New Logo

Certified Collision Group (CCG), the OE certifications and KPI-focused solutions provider to the collision repair and insurance communities, announced that the company is bolstering and modernizing its brand — and that includes embracing a new logo.

“CCG was launched with a handful of locations in California in 2014 with a simple concept of leveling the playing field so the best independent collision repairers could remain independent, compete and win,” said Marty Evans, CEO of CCG. “We now proudly serve several hundred of the best independent operators in 45 states and Washington D.C., and we want our brand to more accurately reflect this commitment that lives on today.

“This industry is constantly evolving. We believe we have the tools, resources and team to not only survive, rather thrive, while helping shape the industry moving forward. Our growing partnerships with industry-leading supplier and carrier partners ensures we are here to stay.”

CCG now operates in 45 states and Washington, D.C. in partnership with 50-plus vendor provider partners.

For more information about CCG, visit certifiedcg.com.