Certified Collision Group Announces Strategic Hire

Certified Collision Group (CCG), the OE certifications and KPI-focused solutions provider to the collision repair and insurance communities, announced that it has expanded its internal team with the appointing of 20-year industry veteran Cynthia Ball to performance management director, Insurance Services Group.

Cynthia Ball

“Serving independent affiliates and doing so through our strategic partnerships remains paramount in CCG’s continued growth and expansion,” said Marty Evans, chief operating officer of CCG. “Hiring a high-quality, smart and passionate veteran like Cynthia Ball not only strengthens our ability to do so but also bolsters our capacity as a company to anticipate industry trends and evolve with the times.”

Prior to coming on board with CCG, Ball worked on both the insurance and collision repair center sides of the business.

“I have always loved working in the insurance and collision industry,” said Ball. “CCG allows me to wear both hats, but also gives me the opportunity to learn and grow. I am very excited for this opportunity and anxious to grow with CCG as well as our partners.”