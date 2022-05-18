Certified Collision Group Partners with Incline Equity

Certified Collision Group (CCG), the OE certifications and KPI-focused solutions provider to the collision repair and auto insurance communities, announced that it has partnered with Incline Equity Partners to enhance its affiliate value proposition, expand its strategic partnerships and explore new markets.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Founded in 2014, CCG supports over 740 OE and I-CAR Gold certified collision repair shops by leveling the competitive playing field between independent and national multi-shop operators. The company leverages its scale through over 55 strategic vendor partnerships and its ability to provide nationwide performance-based service solutions to auto insurers and fleet management companies. “Teaming with CCG to further empower independent collision repairers is a compelling opportunity,” said Tom Ritchie, partner at Incline. “The company has done a phenomenal job of driving cost savings and revenue opportunities to its loyal affiliates and we look forward to working with the CCG team to grow its service offerings, KPI management and market share.”

Advertisement

CCG also announced that Marty Evans has been promoted to CEO and Chris Chase has advanced to COO. Evans and Chase will work closely with the company’s founders and the Incline team to ensure that CCG consistently meets its commitments to its affiliate, strategic vendor and insurance partners. “Our pledge to improve the competitive position of independent certified collision repairers through revenue growth and scale-based cost management is the foundation of our business,” said Evans. “With Incline, we can accelerate the growth of our service offerings and value proposition while exploring other segments of the automotive aftermarket. We are excited to partner with Incline to navigate our next growth phase.”

Advertisement