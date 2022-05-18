 Certified Collision Group Partners with Incline Equity
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Certified Collision Group Partners with Incline Equity

on

I-CAR Opens Online Nominations for Industry Awards

on

Nominations Now Open for 2022 NABC Awards

on

Caliber Celebrates 25 Years in Automotive Industry
Advertisement
PPG OneChoice AdPro Max Adhesion Promoter

Vehicle Wheel Alignment and Calibration

Does wheel alignment factor into ADAS and autonomous features?

Keeping Up with Vehicle Technology

Why it's important to keep with vehicle technology and training.

MORE POST

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

Trending Now

News: I-CAR Opens Online Nominations for Industry Awards

News: Nominations Now Open for 2022 NABC Awards

News: Certified Collision Group Partners with Incline Equity

Consolidators: Caliber Celebrates 25 Years in Automotive Industry

Current Issues

May 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Certified Collision Group Partners with Incline Equity

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Certified Collision Group (CCG), the OE certifications and KPI-focused solutions provider to the collision repair and auto insurance communities, announced that it has partnered with Incline Equity Partners to enhance its affiliate value proposition, expand its strategic partnerships and explore new markets.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Founded in 2014, CCG supports over 740 OE and I-CAR Gold certified collision repair shops by leveling the competitive playing field between independent and national multi-shop operators. The company leverages its scale through over 55 strategic vendor partnerships and its ability to provide nationwide performance-based service solutions to auto insurers and fleet management companies.

“Teaming with CCG to further empower independent collision repairers is a compelling opportunity,” said Tom Ritchie, partner at Incline. “The company has done a phenomenal job of driving cost savings and revenue opportunities to its loyal affiliates and we look forward to working with the CCG team to grow its service offerings, KPI management and market share.”

Advertisement

CCG also announced that Marty Evans has been promoted to CEO and Chris Chase has advanced to COO. Evans and Chase will work closely with the company’s founders and the Incline team to ensure that CCG consistently meets its commitments to its affiliate, strategic vendor and insurance partners.

“Our pledge to improve the competitive position of independent certified collision repairers through revenue growth and scale-based cost management is the foundation of our business,” said Evans. “With Incline, we can accelerate the growth of our service offerings and value proposition while exploring other segments of the automotive aftermarket. We are excited to partner with Incline to navigate our next growth phase.”

Advertisement

CCG was advised by B. Riley Securities, Inc. and Ferruzzo & Ferruzzo LLP. Incline was advised by Dentons Cohen & Grigsby, P.C. Debt financing was led by Twin Brook Capital Partners and Principal Alternative Credit, the direct lending arm of Principal Global Investors, LLC. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

For more information on CCG, visit https://certifiedcg.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: ASE Introduces ADAS Specialist Certification Test

Consolidators: 1Collision Adds Four All Magic Paint & Body Locations

News: New Study Reveals Which Cars Americans Crash the Most

Consolidators: Classic Collision Acquires Five ABRA Locations in Tennessee

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business