 Certified Collision Group Surpasses 800 Locations
Certified Collision Group Surpasses 800 Locations

Certified Collision Group Surpasses 800 Locations

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Certified Collision Group (CCG), the OE certifications and KPI-focused solutions provider to the collision repair and insurance communities, announced that the company has eclipsed 800 independent locations nationwide.  

“We take great pride in the outstanding partnerships we have developed since our inception, and that remains a driving force in our continued growth as a company,” said Marty Evans, CEO of CCG. “And the best independent operators who are OE- and I-CAR-committed while delivering the ultimate in customer service are realizing that more and more every day.”

CCG operates in 39 states in partnership with 50-plus vendor provider partners. The focus remains providing the insurance community with a sustainable alternative that is differentiated by 2,500-plus OEM badges and the very best KPI results.

“We are humbled and encouraged by our progress, while also remaining resolute in our strategic growth knowing when you partner the best-in-business affiliates with the industry’s top vendors and insurance partners, you create a genuine win-win-win for all,” said Evans.

For more information, visit certifiedcg.com.  

