Chief Collision Technology, part of Vehicle Service Group (VSG), announced it will soon offer an automated hail claim management solution with the launch of Constellation. The technology solution will give insurance providers, fleet managers and collision shops a complete hail repair solution – from first notice of loss through the claims process and finally to vehicle repair.

Click Here to Read More

Constellation is a mobile system that can be set up quickly at any location. The automated and touchless technology quickly scans damaged vehicles, identifies hail dents and calculates the size per dent, providing accurate results in minutes. The information is then used for estimating the cost to repair the vehicle.

“Chief Collision Technology continues to look for ways to bring cutting-edge technology to the automotive industry,” says Mike Cranfill, vice president of global business development at VSG, Chief’s parent company. “The tools and expertise required to repair today’s vehicles properly is quickly advancing. Constellation will allow us to grow our portfolio of technology products and services and expand into new industries.”

Constellation’s technology eliminates the need for an adjuster to manually review the damage, thereby reducing expenses and improving the accuracy of estimates. Additionally, for those who need it, Chief will supply full-service, supplement-free paintless dent repairs (PDR) through National Hail and Dent, a well-known PDR repair company with more than 28 years of experience, with VALE-certified technicians.