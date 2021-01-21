Chief Launches New Wireless Scanner and Measuring Software

Click Here to Read More

The Genesis measuring software will offer a web-based user experience that utilizes the latest object-oriented programming technology with Agile development methodology. The software will operate on Microsoft’s Azure Cloud platform, providing collision shops with automatic software updates, data distribution, backup storage and enhanced connectivity.



The new web-based experience will allow Chief to seamlessly add features in the future without the need for users to manually update the software, while the cloud-based platform will give shops instant access to vehicle updates and a more robust distribution channel.



“We want to help shops prepare for the future by giving them the technology solutions that can help improve cycle time, workflow and accuracy,” said Brent Johnson, collision product manager for Chief Collision Technology. “These enhanced technologies will allow us to continue to build on our already strong foundation of industry-leading damage analysis and measuring systems.”



As part of Chief’s commitment to product improvements, the Meridian Live Mapping System will now feature a battery-enabled wireless version of the Galileo self-leveling laser scanner. The scanner features a single-hub design that delivers a 360-degree field of view with an improved line of sight, now without cords getting in the way.



“With the change in vehicle design, being able to measure and determine the damage through blueprinting is essential to providing accurate estimates and repairs,” said Johnson. “We want to provide easy-to-use and versatile tools that simultaneously measure the entire vehicle and provide real-time dimensional updates that allow for accuracy throughout the entire repair process.



“Chief is continually looking for ways to innovate and invest in the future of collision repair. From product improvements and world-class online technician training to industry-changing technology products like Mosaic and Constellation, as the collision repair industry continues to evolve, we want to make sure we are making the right investments to grow along with it.”



For more information on Chief’s full line of products and services, visit chieftechnology.com or contact a local Chief distributor at (800) 445-9262.



