CIC Committee Debuts ADAS Calibration Documentation Video

At the most recent Collision Industry Conference (CIC) in November, volunteers from the Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) ADAS Calibrations Committee debuted a best practices video on ADAS calibration documentation.
Over the last 18 months, the committee worked to provide an outline of the complex 12 steps of documentation that shops can follow to help ensure ADAS features and functionality are properly calibrated and documented on every repair. The whiteboard video, sponsored by AirPro Diagnostics, breaks down the complex flowchart adopted by CIC (found here) into simple and easy steps to follow.
After the CIECA committee finished their extensive work, Gene Lopez, member of the CIECA ADAS Calibrations Committee and director of development and training for Seidner’s Collision Centers, came up with the idea of creating a whiteboard video to simplify the complex flowchart product. The committee members reached out to the scan tool industry requesting assistance to fund production.
“When the call went out asking companies like ours to help produce this video, we knew we had to support the cause,” said Michael Quinn, former CIC chairperson and president of AirPro Diagnostics. “We hear from shops all the time asking for support and education in the field of scanning and ADAS calibrations. Education of the repair community at large is one of AirPro’s strategic objectives. We want to help shops get access to the technology and training they need to properly repair vehicles. We were asked and eventually agreed to sponsor the entire video as we knew this video would provide so much benefit for repairers. It’s a lot of information in an easily consumable format for all individuals engaged in performing calibrations.”
The CIC’s vision is a collision industry in which all segments work together to enable a complete, safe and quality repair. With the goal of consumer safety, the adoption of properly calibrating ADAS systems is paramount in the industry.
“We worked hard to make sure everything was understandable and usable for every shop whether they have one or 100 locations,” said Lopez. “Not only knowing what you have to repair and calibrate on every vehicle but also knowing how to properly document each step is important. We are grateful to AirPro for stepping up and sponsoring the entire video.”
The view the video, click here.