CIC Committee Debuts ADAS Calibration Documentation Video

Click Here to Read More

Over the last 18 months, the committee worked to provide an outline of the complex 12 steps of documentation that shops can follow to help ensure ADAS features and functionality are properly calibrated and documented on every repair. The whiteboard video, sponsored by AirPro Diagnostics, breaks down the complex flowchart adopted by CIC (found here) into simple and easy steps to follow.

After the CIECA committee finished their extensive work, Gene Lopez, member of the CIECA ADAS Calibrations Committee and director of development and training for Seidner’s Collision Centers, came up with the idea of creating a whiteboard video to simplify the complex flowchart product. The committee members reached out to the scan tool industry requesting assistance to fund production.

“When the call went out asking companies like ours to help produce this video, we knew we had to support the cause,” said Michael Quinn, former CIC chairperson and president of AirPro Diagnostics. “We hear from shops all the time asking for support and education in the field of scanning and ADAS calibrations. Education of the repair community at large is one of AirPro’s strategic objectives. We want to help shops get access to the technology and training they need to properly repair vehicles. We were asked and eventually agreed to sponsor the entire video as we knew this video would provide so much benefit for repairers. It’s a lot of information in an easily consumable format for all individuals engaged in performing calibrations.”