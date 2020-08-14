Connect with us

CIC Names New Chairman; November Meeting to be Virtual

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Collision Industry Conference (CIC) announced that its next chairman will be Darrell Amberson, president of operations for LaMettry’s Collision in Henderson, Minn. This comes alongside the news that the November conference, like the July one, will be virtual after SEMA announced its cancellation.

Darrell Amberson

CIC is coming off the heels of a well-attended and interactive July meeting, where attendees submitted many questions and comments in the “open mic” section and the committees shared in-depth, interactive presentations. Some committees even had panel discussions, and all fielded audience questions in their Q&A after or during their presentations. With over 300 industry participants for the two-day session, it was a large group for the first-ever online format.

The upcoming meeting will be held Nov. 11-12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. EST via Zoom, with pre-registration required. As with the live CIC, several committees will make presentations, and attendees will have the opportunity to raise their hand and speak throughout with Q&A and open mic times.

A New Chairman

With more than 40 years in the collision industry, Darrell Amberson’s experience spans committee leadership, volunteer board work and moderating events. He has served on multiple CIC committees, in addition to his many years of attendance and participation. Currently, he is the chair of the CIC’s Governmental/Legislative Committee which has hosted multiple outside reporters and panel discussions.

“I’m so excited to have Darrell Amberson follow me as chairman of CIC,” said Jeff Peevy, current CIC chairman. “We’ve worked together in multiple capacities for many years, so collaborating to hand over the reins will be as seamless as possible. Working with committee leaders to positively improve our structure – while still facing uncertainty with meeting style for COVID-19 concerns – will continue to allow the conference to flourish and grow. The group’s work to bring forward issues for discussion is more relevant than ever, and we have the opportunity to improve our industry in every aspect of CIC.”

Added Amberson, “I am both humbled and flattered to be selected as the next CIC chairman. While I am a repairer and come with repairer perspectives, I recognize the importance of serving all industry entities. CIC is the place where our interdependence is demonstrated and highlighted. I look forward to CIC increasing its significant industry presence by being the place where we openly discuss the key issues of today, remember the lessons of the past and shape our future. And we will have some fun doing it.”

CIC will soon be releasing an agenda of topics for each time slot of the November meeting, with more specific information for upcoming committee presentations.

To learn more about CIC or to sign up to attend, visit ciclink.com.

