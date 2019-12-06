CIC Releases Video of John Eagle Plaintiffs’ Interview

CIC Chairman Jeff Peevy and his wife, Marie, interview Matthew and Marcia Seebachan.

The Collision Industry Conference (CIC) announced it has released a video of their interview of Matthew and Marcia Seebachan, who won a $42 million negligence lawsuit against John Eagle Collision Center in 2017, on their YouTube channel. The interview took place at the CIC meeting held Nov. 5 in Las Vegas.

This video was captured and produced by the Society of Collision Repair Specialists’ (SCRS) video team at the request of CIC Chairman Jeff Peevy.

Peevy made good on his promise to fill the “empty chair” that has represented the consumer during the 2019 CIC meetings. Peevy and his wife, Marie, interviewed the Seebachans, owners of the Honda Fit that was involved in a December 2013 crash and the subject of the Seebachan v. John Eagle Collision Center case. The couple from Murphy, Texas, suffered burns and serious injuries as a result of repair decisions that left the car structurally unsound during the subsequent accident. The interview focused strictly on the human impact of poor repair decisions and not on the companies or individuals involved in the court case.

“I want to thank the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) for generously providing the video crew to record this event,” said Peevy. “Thanks to their support, we have this emotional interview captured for all the industry to see. This is exactly why everyone in our industry needs to be involved at the highest levels, engaging in proactive approaches to issues we all face.”