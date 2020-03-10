The Collision Industry Conference (CIC) announced that its meeting April 8-9, 2020 in Jacksonville, Fla., is still happening despite worries about the coronavirus. CIC’s announcement came yesterday, shortly after AASP/NJ announced it would be postponing the NORTHEAST Show due to the coronavirus risk until Aug. 21-23 after it was originally scheduled for March 20-22 in Secaucus, N.J.

Click Here to Read More

In an email sent to its members, future attendees and past attendees, CIC stated:

“At this time, we are full steam ahead for our Jacksonville meeting! Our group is watching the COVID-19/coronavirus news and staying in contact with our hotel partners. As precautionary measures, we will have plenty of hand sanitizer on hand, are asking participants to thoroughly wash hands often and forego handshakes this time around.”

CIC ended their message by saying that attendees should let them them know via a survey if their circumstances will prevent them from attending the April 8-9 meeting. The survey can be found here.