CIC to Hold First In-Person Hybrid Meeting Post-COVID

The Collision Industry Conference (CIC) announced that, after nearly a year of virtual meetings, it is returning to an in-person format with a virtual option April 21-22 at the Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort in Phoenix, Ariz. The two-day meeting and networking reception will follow an agenda featuring relevant presentations, including panel discussions and insights on the future of the industry.

The meeting will have a dual format, with Gold Pin members invited to the in-person meeting and other participants invited to participate live via Zoom. Due to Arizona COVID-19 restrictions, the in-person is limited to active 2021 Gold Pin participants. Those who are not able to attend or do not have a current Gold Pin can sign up to attend the virtual option.

The agenda will include a special presentation from the Emerging Technologies Committee on “SRS Repair Information & Inspection Best Practice Development” and “EV Servicing Essentials.” This special presentation will include a review of the skills and tools needed to complete a calibration properly as well as a discussion on dynamic and static calibrations. It includes a panel of subject matter experts in the EV arena, presenting unique views into the challenges a repair shop overcomes with EV vehicles. In that same subject of ADAS, the Industry Relations Committee will discuss building stakeholder trust in the ADAS procedures.

Multiple committees plan to have panel discussions, including the Data Education & Golden Rules panel planned by the Data Access, Privacy and Security Committee. They also plan a special presentation from CIECA on EMS, BMS and JSON toward their goal of educating the industry on data. Future Disruptions committee members will talk about the “Collision Industry 2035” and how OEMs, repairers, insurers and supplier’s people, processes and technologies have already changed dramatically because the vehicle, its components, repair procedures and the consumer require it.