CIECA to Hold Webinar on Artificial Intelligence and Estimating

CIECA announced it will hold its next CIECAst webinar, “Inside the AI Black Box: Understanding How Algorithms Appraise Auto Damage in Seconds,” on Aug. 8 at 10 a.m. CST. It will feature Julie Kheyfets, head of North America for Tractable, and Marcel Horstmann, estimating research lead for Tractable.

During the one-hour live broadcast, Kheyfets and Horstmann will open up the black box on how artificial intelligence (AI) generates repair estimates from photos. They will walk through the fundamentals of computer vision, share a live demo and highlight key considerations for organizations pioneering AI.

Kheyfets leads the North America business for Tractable, where she works closely with collision industry players who are adopting Tractable’s technology. Horstmann leads the machine learning and product development teams for Tractable’s AI estimating product. Since its inception in 2014, Tractable has deployed its AI solutions across North America, Europe and Asia and processed hundreds of thousands of claims.

Following the CIECAst webinar, attendees will have the opportunity to take a short quiz to earn credit toward a professional designation from the Automotive Management Institute (AMi).

