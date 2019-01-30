Body Shop Business
CIECA Announces 2019 Board of Trustees Officers

(L to R) Fred Iantorno, CIECA’s executive director; Steve Betley, chairman; Kim DeVallance Caron, vice chair; Michael Naoom, secretary; Clint Marlow, past chair; Jeff Schroder, treasurer; and Charley Quirt, CIECA’s project manager

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its Board of Trustees has elected the following officers for 2019:

  • Chairman: Steve Betley, Insurance Auto Auctions
  • Vice Chair: Kim DeVallance Caron, Enterprise Holdings
  • Treasurer: Jeff Schroder, Car-Part.com
  • Secretary: Michael Naoom, Safelite Solutions
  • Past Chair: Clint Marlow, Allstate Insurance

Detailed bios about the Board of Trustees officers can be found on the CIECA website. These officers will serve on CIECA’s Executive Committee, which oversees business matters throughout the year and plans the agenda for CIECA’s board meetings.

“As CIECA celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, we want to acknowledge the vision of the founding members and recognize all of the contributions from the industry over the years,” said Steve Betley, chairman of CIECA. “We are excited about the year ahead and encourage the industry to get involved with CIECA and help us shape our industry’s future.”

Betley encourages the industry to join a CIECA committee, attend the annual CIECA CONNEX conference in September and learn more about the organization, which develops and promotes electronic communication standards that allow the collision repair industry to be more efficient. The next CIECA board meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 29 from 8:30 a.m. to noon in Austin, Texas in conjunction with dig-in: The Digital Future of Insurance conference.

For more information about CIECA, how to join a committee and membership details, visit www.cieca.com or email CIECA Executive Director Fred Iantorno at [email protected].

