CIECA Announces 2022 Board of Trustees Officers
The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce (CIECA) announced that its Board of Trustees elected the following officers for 2022 at its Board of Trustees meeting in Phoenix, Ariz., on Jan. 19:
- Chairman: Phil Martinez, Mitchell International, an Enlyte Company
- Vice chair: Greg Best, California Casualty
- Treasurer: Ashley Denison, Caliber Collision
- Secretary: Brady Bonner, Safelite Solutions
- Past chair: Jeff Schroder, Car-Part.com
The officers will serve on CIECA’s executive committee, which oversees business matters throughout the year and plans the agenda for CIECA board meetings.
“I’m honored to have the opportunity to serve as CIECA’s chairman at such an exciting time as we begin a new journey in the development of CIECA’s next-generation data standards — CIECA Open API Standards,” said Martinez. “I’ve been lucky to participate in the creation of all past CIECA standards and it’s always a collaborative effort by all segments of our industry.
“The industry is evolving and so is CIECA. I want to welcome everyone to join us on this new and exciting voyage. We cannot do it without you; we need both technical and business partner representation.”
Martinez also encourages the industry to look through CIECA’s newly designed website and attend the CIECA CONNEX conference later this year.
CIECA also named a new Board of Trustees member, Dave Braun, owner of Nexsyis Collision.
Braun has more than 20 years of experience in the collision industry. In 2002, he became a principal and CEO in Nexsyis Collision, Inc., a management information and financial accounting software and services company. Over his career, Braun has been involved with other collision repair businesses, including: Collision Team of America, a Ford Motor Company; Alamo Body & Paint, Inc., which sold to Service King; and Collision Works of Oklahoma, which sold to Gerber.
“I think the industry is facing the most significant amount of technological change in its history, and I believe CIECA is critical to the successful implementation of various technologies,” said Braun. “I look forward to bringing any insight that may assist CIECA in continuing to deliver its mission.”
Braun said that CIECA Standards are critical for the collision industry.
“The best and most creative products and competition within the industry will only happen with the efficient exchange of information through standards,” he said. “CIECA standards will help the industry achieve its greatest potential.”
For more information about CIECA, committee involvement and membership details, visit cieca.com or email Paul Barry, executive director of CIECA, at [email protected].