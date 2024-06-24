 CIECA Announces Agenda for CONNEX Conference

CIECA Announces Agenda for CONNEX Conference

The theme for this year's event being Sept. 24-25 at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel is, "The Intersection of Data & Mobility."

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its 15th annual conference, CONNEX 2024, will be held Sept. 24-25 at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel in Detroit, Mich. This year’s theme is, “The Intersection of Data & Mobility,” and the event will be emceed by industry veteran Bill Garoutte.

During the two-day event, thought leaders and industry experts will discuss where technology and businesses are headed and what the collision industry can do to prepare. A highlight of the event will be an exclusive tour of the American Center for Mobility. The conference will also include networking opportunities, a vehicle gifting as part of the National Auto Body Council’s (NABC) Recycled Rides program and a celebration of CIECA’s 30th anniversary of creating data integration standards.

The agenda will include OEM representatives from Audi, Ford and Lucid Motors, as well as a panel discussion focused on 3D printing in the collision industry and a digital claims panel. Information will also be shared about the following topics and how they will impact the collision industry and CIECA standards in the future:

  • artificial intelligence (AI)
  • cybersecurity
  • EV batteries and the electric grid
  • OEM repair procedures
  • telematics

This year’s platinum sponsors include IAA and OEC. Gold sponsors are CarPartPro.com, Nexsyis and the United Recyclers Group (URG). Silver sponsors include AkzoNobel; Allstate; the Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA); Axalta; Caliber Collision; Comsearch; Enterprise Mobility; Mitchell, an Enlyte Company; Safelit; and Solera.

Speakers will include:

  • OEM Panel Discussion. Mark Allen Audi of America, Jake Rodenroth of Lucid Motors and Chris Wallace of Ford Motor Company
  • 3D Printing. Mario Dimovski, Boyd Group; Michael Driehorst, Headlights.com; Michel LoPrete, Auto Additive; and Harold Sears, Iperion X/Imagine Additive Consulting
  • Industry Updates. Pat Blech of OEC, Greg Horn of PartsTrader and Jamie Shackelford of Caliber Collision
  • AI Cameras and Transportation Solutions. Chris Piche, Smarter AI
  • AI in the Customer Experience. Gaurav (Rav) Mendiratta, SocioSquares and Propel
  • Telematics. Joel Pepera, Arity
  • EV Batteries and Electric Grid Infrastructure. Richard Mueller of DTE Energy and Emil Nusbaum of ARA
  • Digital Claims. Michael Anderson of Guidewire and Paul Riffel of GAINSCO
  • CAPIS Technical Updates. Paul Barry and Paulette Reed of CIECA

For more information about CIECA CONNEX, click here.

For information about sponsorship opportunities, click here.

Early-bird registration and discounted room rates at the MGM Grand Detroit are available until Aug. 24. To register, click here.

CIECA to Hold Webinar on Unauthorized Use of Info and Data

The webinar, titled “What the Collision Industry Needs to Know About the Unauthorized Use of Its Information & Data,” will be held on Thursday, June 27 at 2 p.m. EST.

By Jason Stahl
CIECA to Hold Webinar on Artificial Intelligence

The webinar, “The Fundamentals of Generative AI, Large Language Models and Implications for the Collision Industry,” will be held on Thursday, May 30 at 2 p.m. EST.

By Jason Stahl
CIECA to Hold Webinar on New API Standards

The webinar will be held on Thursday, April 25 at 2 p.m. EST.

By Jason Stahl
CIECA Announces National Calibration & Diagnostic Solutions as New Corporate Member

NCDS provides ADAS calibration tooling, OEM diagnostics, training and support to independent garages, dealership body shops and calibration businesses. 

By Jason Stahl