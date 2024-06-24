CIECA Announces Agenda for CONNEX Conference

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its 15th annual conference, CONNEX 2024, will be held Sept. 24-25 at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel in Detroit, Mich. This year’s theme is, “The Intersection of Data & Mobility,” and the event will be emceed by industry veteran Bill Garoutte.

During the two-day event, thought leaders and industry experts will discuss where technology and businesses are headed and what the collision industry can do to prepare. A highlight of the event will be an exclusive tour of the American Center for Mobility. The conference will also include networking opportunities, a vehicle gifting as part of the National Auto Body Council’s (NABC) Recycled Rides program and a celebration of CIECA’s 30th anniversary of creating data integration standards.

The agenda will include OEM representatives from Audi, Ford and Lucid Motors, as well as a panel discussion focused on 3D printing in the collision industry and a digital claims panel. Information will also be shared about the following topics and how they will impact the collision industry and CIECA standards in the future:

artificial intelligence (AI)

cybersecurity

EV batteries and the electric grid

OEM repair procedures

telematics

This year’s platinum sponsors include IAA and OEC. Gold sponsors are CarPartPro.com, Nexsyis and the United Recyclers Group (URG). Silver sponsors include AkzoNobel; Allstate; the Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA); Axalta; Caliber Collision; Comsearch; Enterprise Mobility; Mitchell, an Enlyte Company; Safelit; and Solera.

Speakers will include:

OEM Panel Discussion. Mark Allen Audi of America, Jake Rodenroth of Lucid Motors and Chris Wallace of Ford Motor Company

Mark Allen Audi of America, Jake Rodenroth of Lucid Motors and Chris Wallace of Ford Motor Company 3D Printing . Mario Dimovski, Boyd Group; Michael Driehorst, Headlights.com; Michel LoPrete, Auto Additive; and Harold Sears, Iperion X/Imagine Additive Consulting

. Mario Dimovski, Boyd Group; Michael Driehorst, Headlights.com; Michel LoPrete, Auto Additive; and Harold Sears, Iperion X/Imagine Additive Consulting Industry Updates . Pat Blech of OEC, Greg Horn of PartsTrader and Jamie Shackelford of Caliber Collision

. Pat Blech of OEC, Greg Horn of PartsTrader and Jamie Shackelford of Caliber Collision AI Cameras and Transportation Solutions . Chris Piche, Smarter AI

. Chris Piche, Smarter AI AI in the Customer Experience . Gaurav (Rav) Mendiratta, SocioSquares and Propel

. Gaurav (Rav) Mendiratta, SocioSquares and Propel Telematics . Joel Pepera, Arity

. Joel Pepera, Arity EV Batteries and Electric Grid Infrastructure . Richard Mueller of DTE Energy and Emil Nusbaum of ARA

. Richard Mueller of DTE Energy and Emil Nusbaum of ARA Digital Claims . Michael Anderson of Guidewire and Paul Riffel of GAINSCO

. Michael Anderson of Guidewire and Paul Riffel of GAINSCO CAPIS Technical Updates. Paul Barry and Paulette Reed of CIECA

For more information about CIECA CONNEX, click here.

For information about sponsorship opportunities, click here.

Early-bird registration and discounted room rates at the MGM Grand Detroit are available until Aug. 24. To register, click here.