CIECA Announces Agenda for CONNEX Conference

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its 15th annual conference, CONNEX 2024, will be held Sept. 24-25 at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel in Detroit, Mich. This year’s theme is, “The Intersection of Data & Mobility,” and the event will be emceed by industry veteran Bill Garoutte.
During the two-day event, thought leaders and industry experts will discuss where technology and businesses are headed and what the collision industry can do to prepare. A highlight of the event will be an exclusive tour of the American Center for Mobility. The conference will also include networking opportunities, a vehicle gifting as part of the National Auto Body Council’s (NABC) Recycled Rides program and a celebration of CIECA’s 30th anniversary of creating data integration standards.
The agenda will include OEM representatives from Audi, Ford and Lucid Motors, as well as a panel discussion focused on 3D printing in the collision industry and a digital claims panel. Information will also be shared about the following topics and how they will impact the collision industry and CIECA standards in the future:
- artificial intelligence (AI)
- cybersecurity
- EV batteries and the electric grid
- OEM repair procedures
- telematics
This year’s platinum sponsors include IAA and OEC. Gold sponsors are CarPartPro.com, Nexsyis and the United Recyclers Group (URG). Silver sponsors include AkzoNobel; Allstate; the Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA); Axalta; Caliber Collision; Comsearch; Enterprise Mobility; Mitchell, an Enlyte Company; Safelit; and Solera.
Speakers will include:
- OEM Panel Discussion. Mark Allen Audi of America, Jake Rodenroth of Lucid Motors and Chris Wallace of Ford Motor Company
- 3D Printing. Mario Dimovski, Boyd Group; Michael Driehorst, Headlights.com; Michel LoPrete, Auto Additive; and Harold Sears, Iperion X/Imagine Additive Consulting
- Industry Updates. Pat Blech of OEC, Greg Horn of PartsTrader and Jamie Shackelford of Caliber Collision
- AI Cameras and Transportation Solutions. Chris Piche, Smarter AI
- AI in the Customer Experience. Gaurav (Rav) Mendiratta, SocioSquares and Propel
- Telematics. Joel Pepera, Arity
- EV Batteries and Electric Grid Infrastructure. Richard Mueller of DTE Energy and Emil Nusbaum of ARA
- Digital Claims. Michael Anderson of Guidewire and Paul Riffel of GAINSCO
- CAPIS Technical Updates. Paul Barry and Paulette Reed of CIECA
For more information about CIECA CONNEX, click here.
For information about sponsorship opportunities, click here.
Early-bird registration and discounted room rates at the MGM Grand Detroit are available until Aug. 24. To register, click here.