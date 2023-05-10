CIECA Announces Andy Mohr Collision as New Corporate Member

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that Andy Mohr Collision has joined the association as a corporate member.

Established in 2015, Andy Mohr Collision is a dealership collision center for Honda and Hyundai based in Bloomington, Ind. The company owns 14 dealerships and four collision centers in the state.

Focused on repairing all vehicle makes and models, Andy Mohr Collision has 22 employees and is certified by Acura, FCA/Stellantis, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, KIA, Nissan, Subaru and Tesla.

“We repair all vehicles correctly using only OEM parts and procedures,” said Gregg Rebber, manager of the Andy Mohr collision center. “Our focus is on the customer and their experience.”

Rebber said he has heard good things about CIECA and is looking forward to being part of the organization and joining CIECA committees, in particular the Electric Vehicle Committee.

“I like to be active in the collision industry as much as possible,” Rebber said. “What I can see is that CIECA believes in what is right for the industry, and the people involved can help the industry grow in the future.”

Rebber hopes to grow Andy Mohr Collision with the knowledge he gains from CIECA, its board members and committees.

“With the information I gather from CIECA and hopefully provide as a member, we can continue to improve the industry by repairing vehicles correctly,” he said.

For more information on CIECA, visit cieca.com.