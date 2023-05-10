 CIECA Announces Andy Mohr Collision as New Corporate Member

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Associations

CIECA Announces Andy Mohr Collision as New Corporate Member

Established in 2015, Andy Mohr Collision is a dealership collision center for Honda and Hyundai based in Bloomington, Ind.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that Andy Mohr Collision has joined the association as a corporate member.

Related Articles

Established in 2015, Andy Mohr Collision is a dealership collision center for Honda and Hyundai based in Bloomington, Ind. The company owns 14 dealerships and four collision centers in the state. 

Focused on repairing all vehicle makes and models, Andy Mohr Collision has 22 employees and is certified by Acura, FCA/Stellantis, Honda, Hyundai, Infiniti, KIA, Nissan, Subaru and Tesla.

“We repair all vehicles correctly using only OEM parts and procedures,” said Gregg Rebber, manager of the Andy Mohr collision center. “Our focus is on the customer and their experience.”

Rebber said he has heard good things about CIECA and is looking forward to being part of the organization and joining CIECA committees, in particular the Electric Vehicle Committee.

“I like to be active in the collision industry as much as possible,” Rebber said. “What I can see is that CIECA believes in what is right for the industry, and the people involved can help the industry grow in the future.”

Rebber hopes to grow Andy Mohr Collision with the knowledge he gains from CIECA, its board members and committees.

“With the information I gather from CIECA and hopefully provide as a member, we can continue to improve the industry by repairing vehicles correctly,” he said.

For more information on CIECA, visit cieca.com.

You May Also Like

Associations

Two Young Techs Receive Tools, Equipment at NORTHEAST

For the third consecutive year, AASP/NJ supplied two technicians with $2,500 each in tools and equipment to help them build their careers in collision repair. 

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) recognized hard-working, up-and-coming members of the new generation of collision repairers by presenting its Young Technicians of the Year Awards on March 18 during the NORTHEAST 2023 Automotive Services Show.

For the third consecutive year, AASP/NJ utilized a $5,000 grant from Utica National Group Foundation, with the assistance of World Insurance Associates, to supply two technicians — Billy Horan (DJ’s Restoration, Ewing) and Herbert “Pepper” Riveros (Woodbridge Auto Body, Rahway) — with $2,500 each in tools and equipment to help them build their careers in collision repair. 

Read Full Article

More Associations Posts
WIN Announces Full Speaker Slate for 2023 Conference

This year’s conference, under the theme of “Reimagining Tomorrow”, will take place May 1-3, 2023 at the Westin San Antonio Riverwalk in San Antonio, Texas.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
AASP/NJ’s Inaugural NORTHEAST Bodywork Bowl a Success

The fun and friendly competition drew more than 60 technicians to the NORTHEAST show floor at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Texas Senate Committee Kills Anti-Car Safety Bill

The Texas Senate Transportation Committee rejected legislation that would have eliminated Texas’ vehicle safety inspection program.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIECA Announces Webinar on CIECA Standards

The webinar, “Open API Development Best Practices and Lessons Learned”, will feature Darrel Miller, API architect at Microsoft.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

SEMA Announces Board of Directors Election Candidates

Voting will take place online between May 9 and May 23 and is open to current SEMA-member companies.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
VA, NC Commissioners of Insurance to Present at SCRS Meeting

North Carolina Commissioner of Insurance Mike Causey and Virginia Commissioner of Insurance Scott White will highlight the activities their offices engage in to serve auto insurance consumers.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CCCR to Address Unpaid Administrative Time

According to a recent survey, unpaid administrative time, material costs and repair versus replace are the top three issues facing Canadian collision repairers.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Mike Anderson to Keynote 2023 PBES Conference

Anderson will share updates on the current PBE industry and also reveal results from his “Who Pays for What?” survey.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers