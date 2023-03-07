CIECA Announces Classic Collision as New Corporate Member

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that Classic Collision has joined the association as a corporate member. Based in Atlanta, Ga., Classic Collision was established in 1983 with a single goal: to offer quality service to its customers with integrity and honesty.

Kayla Clark, vice president of business development for Classic Collision, said the company is one of the largest privately held national providers of auto body repair services with 213 repair facilities in 15 states across the U.S. Classic Collision holds numerous manufacturer certifications and factory-direct training.

“For almost 40 years, the company has put customer satisfaction first in all we do,” said Clark. “We are proud to provide high-quality auto body repairs with properly trained technicians and the appropriate equipment. With accelerations in emerging technologies, calibrations and electric vehicles, coming together with peers is the best way to create standards and maintain workflows of safe repairs through this evolution.”

Added Classic Collision CIO Ryan Alley, “Technology is becoming a bigger component of the collision business and the many processes it entails. We joined CIECA to take part in industry collaborations and be an industry leader in developing the fast-evolving data and technology standards for the collision industry.”

