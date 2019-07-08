CIECA Announces Speaker at CONNEX 2019



The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) has announced that Greg Brown, who is actively involved with first responders in the National Auto Body Council’s First Responder Emergency Extrication (F.R.E.E.) program, will present at CONNEX 2019. At the conference, Brown will examine many of the safety features and materials used in the construction of new vehicles that challenge first responders after an auto accident.

As the F.R.E.E. committee vice chair, Brown provides direction and develops safety awareness presentations on automotive design and new vehicle technology. He has more than 40 years of experience working in the automotive industry, including stints as a body shop manager and manager of a large towing and recovery company. In 1984, Brown joined State Farm, where he worked directly with the associates who write and/or review collision repair estimates. He held several management positions including managing a team of reinspectors responsible for auditing the quality and accuracy of completed repair work in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia until he retired in 2018. His diverse background also includes service as a volunteer firefighter and cardiac care technician.

