CIECA Announces National Logo Design Contest

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) has announced that it is holding a national contest to select a new logo design to celebrate its 25th anniversary. The contest is open to those who are at least 18 years old and employed in the collision repair and property restoration industries. The winner will receive a $500 Amazon gift card, while the second-place finisher will receive a $100 Amazon gift card and the third-place winner will receive a $50 Amazon gift card.

“Today, CIECA has a bold new agenda similar to the one the original founders had over 25 years ago when CIECA was established in 1994,” said Fred Iantorno, executive director of CIECA. “As our industry faces new challenges, once again CIECA is developing new solutions. CIECA’s agenda focuses on innovation and workforce trends, and we want to revitalize the CIECA logo to reflect these changes.”

The winner will be announced at the CIECA Connex conference Sept. 16-18, 2019 in Charlottesville, Va. In addition to a powerful lineup of industry speakers, there will be great networking opportunities and a vehicle gifting by the National Auto Body Council. One of the highlights of the event will be a tour of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

The new logo contest details and rules can be found on the CIECA website. All entries are due by June 30, 2019.