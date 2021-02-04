Connect with us

CIECA Announces Next Generation of Collision Industry Standards

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The CIECA Board of Trustees recently approved an initiative to begin developing its next generation of CIECA standards. The new CIECA API Standards (CAPIS) are JSON-based standards, using the OpenAPI framework. They will supplement the existing XML-based Business Message Suite (BMS) standards and provide the collision industry with a new set of tools for integration.

CIECA will host a special CIECAST webinar on Feb. 25 at 1 p.m. CST titled, “The Next Generation of CIECA Standards.” To register, click here. During the one-hour live broadcast, presenters will provide an overview of the standards and how they will affect all segments of the industry. They include Paul Barry, executive director of CIECA; Paulette Reed, technical project manager of CIECA; and Andy Bober, software engineer at Entegral and a member of CIECA’s Architecture Committee.

“Over the years, CIECA has evolved to become the recognized standards body for the collision industry and is continuously monitoring the market to find ways to meet the needs of members,” said Barry. “We’re excited that the CIECA API Standards will be the next step in the evolution of collision industry data standards and leverage contemporary technologies.”

Barry said it is a significant undertaking and will be a central focus for CIECA in 2021 and beyond.

“Many companies already use the JSON language for software development,” said Reed. “Our goal is to have the tools and standards necessary to support industry members regardless of which technology they prefer.”

Reed said the CIECA Architecture Committee is already hard at work setting the foundation for the new CIECA API Standards initiative.

“It’s a great time to be working with OpenAPI to create API specifications,” said Bober. “OpenAPI v3.1 adopts the full JSON Schema specification, enabling better understanding, reuse and validation of API payloads for CIECA members and the industry.”

The organization will be looking for volunteers to join various committees to develop the new chapter of CIECA standards.

For more information, visit cieca.com or contact Paulette Reed at [email protected].

