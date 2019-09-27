The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) has announced that Susanna Gotsch of CCC Information Services will present its next CIECAst webinar, “What to Expect in 2020: Developments in the Automobile in 2019 and What That May Mean in 2020.” The webinar will be held Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. CST

During the one-hour live broadcast, Gotsch will discuss how changes to the automobile have impacted both vehicle loss costs and vehicle accident frequency in 2019.

“Advanced driver-assistance systems are changing auto claim frequency repair complexity and loss costs,” said Gotsch, who will talk about the trends in new procedures like pre-repair and post-repair scans and calibration and their implications to businesses. “Visibility into these and broader demographic changes will help our industry understand what we can expect in 2020.”

Gotsch has authored “Crash Course,” CCC’s annual publication on trends impacting collision repair and total loss costs, since 1995. Over the years, her research has been presented at numerous industry meetings and symposiums.

To register for the CIECAst, click here. Following the CIECAst webinar, attendees will have the opportunity to take a short quiz to earn credit toward a professional designation from the Automotive Management Institute (AMi).