CIECA Announces RAVIN AI as New Corporate Member

Associations

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) has welcomed RAVIN AI as a new corporate member.

Founded by Eliron Ekstein and Roman Sandler in 2018, RAVIN AI is a leading software company specializing in AI-powered vehicle inspection products and services, with a worldwide team of around 70 employees.

Ekstein and Sandler learned about CIECA while launching a remote repair estimation service. 

“Given CIECA’s pivotal role in setting data standards for the collision industry, we recognized the importance of aligning our estimates with these industry standards,” said Ekstein.

Ekstein and Sandler emphasized that adhering to data standards is crucial for enabling seamless connections with industry-wide customers. 

“This alignment simplifies launching new projects and significantly reduces the custom development needed for each new client,” said Sandler.

As CIECA continues to develop API standards for the industry, Ekstein expressed enthusiasm about the potential for uniform API standards. 

“We are eager for consistent, adopted standards that will allow RAVIN AI to provide its innovative AI-powered repair estimates to a diverse array of businesses,” he said.

For more information on NCDS, visit ravin.ai.

For more information on CIECA, visit cieca.com.

