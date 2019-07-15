CIECA Announces Sean Guthrie as CONNEX 2019 Speaker

Body Shop Business
The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) has announced that Sean Guthrie, director of operations for Car Crafters Collision Centers, will be presenting at CONNEX 2019 Sept. 16-18, 2019 in Charlottesville, Va.

Guthrie will be leading the session, “Calibration – The Elephant in the Room.” He said that until recently, everything on a vehicle could be repaired or replaced, and when the physical alterations had taken place, the job was complete. Today, with the addition of complex ADAS systems, Guthrie said that once the car is physically completed, the job is only half-finished. During his CONNEX presentation, Guthrie will explain what makes ADAS work and what is required for a proper ADAS repair, and provide insight into the calibration process.

Guthrie was born and raised in the collision industry with his father, Jim, the owner and founder of Car Crafters Collision Centers. He is I-CAR platinum, ASE-certified in estimating, structural and non-structural repair, refinish and mechanical. In his current role, he works closely with all of Car Crafters’ DRPs and helps maintain the shop’s OEM certifications, which includes 15 manufacturers.

For more information and to register for CONNEX, click here.

