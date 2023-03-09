 CIECA Announces Webinar on Adapting to Speed of Change in Collision

CIECA's next webinar, “How to Adapt to the Speed of Change in the Collision Industry … Without Getting Crushed,” is scheduled for Thursday, March 30 at 2 p.m. EST.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next webinar, “How to Adapt to the Speed of Change in the Collision Industry … Without Getting Crushed,” is scheduled for Thursday, March 30 at 2 p.m. EST. The one-hour webinar will feature Ryan Taylor, founder of the CRM software BodyShop Booster and president of The AMP Bureau.

During the live broadcast, Taylor will share three secrets focused on how Fortune 500 companies embrace change: upstream thinking, how to adapt and ride the technology wave and “From Fear to Freedom: How the military uses change as rocket fuel to boost advancement.”

Taylor said upstream thinking is a new way to solve some of the biggest challenges. “From staffing to supply chain issues, this problem-solving methodology is a closely-guarded secret that many of the most successful companies use,” he said.

Are you struggling to keep up with the fast-paced evolution of technology? Don’t get left behind! Taylor will share a proven framework that can be used by the industry to adapt to the latest technological advancements and thrive in today’s digital landscape.

The military operates in a constantly changing and unpredictable environment. As a result, it has developed a culture that embraces change and adaptation.

“By using change as a catalyst for growth and advancement, the military has been able to stay ahead of the curve and maintain its competitive edge,” said Taylor. “This secret approach can be applied to businesses in the collision industry by fostering a culture of innovation and adaptation and embracing change to drive growth and success.”

Taylor said he started his first body shop when he was 17, fueled by way too much coffee. Through unconventional and creative means, he grew it to be an MSO with locations across Canada, with a successful exit in 2014. Presently, he is the founder of BodyShop Booster and the president of The AMP Bureau. He is an advisor and coach to thousands of shops, OEMs and Fortune 500 companies around the globe.

All industry segments, including CIECA members and non-members, are invited to attend the webinar. Following the presentation, there will be a Q&A session.

Attendees can earn Automotive Management Institute (AMi) credit toward an industry-recognized professional designation and specialty degree by attending this webinar.

To register for the webinar, click here.

