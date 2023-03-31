CIECA Announces Webinar on CIECA Standards

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced it will be holding a webinar, “Open API Development Best Practices and Lessons Learned”, featuring Darrel Miller, API architect at Microsoft, on Thursday, April 20 at 2 p.m. EST. During the one-hour webinar, CIECA’s Architecture Committee will also provide an update about CIECA API Standards (CAPIS) and share information about the first standards release of the year, the 2023R1.

“As we work on CIECA’s next generation of CIECA Standards, we are inviting technical experts to talk to our membership about best practices and lessons learned when creating new standards and working with Open APIs,” said Paulette Reed, technical project manager for CIECA. “We encourage all members to let their business analyst, architects and technical developers know about this upcoming opportunity and attend the webinar to learn first-hand from an expert in the area of Open API development.”

Presentation highlights include:

Best practices for working with OpenAPI descriptions

Lessons learned at Microsoft working with OpenAPI

The future of OpenAPI and other ongoing work in the OpenAPI Initiative

Miller is responsible for steering Microsoft Graph, the API surface area for all Microsoft M365 SAAS products. He is an editor and steering committee member for the OpenAPI specification. He is also co-chair of the IETF HTTP API working group, responsible for defining industry standards for HTTP APIs.

The Architecture Committee, chaired by Dan Webster, principal architect, IT Enterprise, Enlyte, meets weekly to work on the standards for the BMS and CAPIS. Before each release, a formal quality assurance (QA) is performed by the committee.

The committee publishes updated collision industry standards twice a year to review the changes to the BMS, code list, instance documents and schemas; verify they meet the Architecture guidelines; validate spelling; and ensure all changes to the BMS are in the schema.

To register for the April 20 CIECA webinar, click here.