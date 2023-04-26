CIECA Announces Webinar on Future of Automotive Technologies

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next CIECA webinar, “The Future of Automotive Technologies”, is scheduled for Thursday, May 18 at 2 p.m. EST.

During the one-hour live broadcast, Chris Chesney, vice president of training and organizational development for Repairify, will discuss where the industry is in relation to the goals of the government, the effects of the global economy and the constantly advancing technologies. He will also focus on the challenges that these technologies and social issues will present and illustrate the critical things the industry needs to prepare for.

“There is no doubt that over the last 10 years, our industry has seen more change that any time in history,” said Chesney. “As always, we’ve adapted by investing in knowledge, skills, people and equipment, which has positioned many of us in an advantageous position in our markets.”

Chesney said that now is not the time to become complacent.

“Our industry is going to experience change at an ever-increasing rate over the next two decades, and the change we need to prepare for is probably not what you think.”

Chesney leads Repairify’s training offerings for customers, industry partners, employees and in-network technicians. With a career spanning over 50 years, he is a self-taught technician who has held every primary role in the automotive service industry. This includes master technician, shop owner, service advisor, technical and management educator, and independent training consultant. For 22 years, he led the Carquest Technical Institute (CTI).

Chesney is an active member of the Auto Care Association’s Emerging Technology Council ADAS Working Group and the ASE Training Managers’ Council, as well as a founding member of the TechForce Foundation Future Tech Success Cabinet. He is also a member of the board of directors for Christian Brothers’ Automotive.

All industry segments, including CIECA members and non-members, are invited to attend the May 18 webinar. Following the presentation, there will be a Q&A session.

Attendees can earn Automotive Management Institute (AMi) credit toward an industry-recognized professional designation and specialty degree by attending this webinar.

To register for the CIECAST, click here.