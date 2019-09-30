CIECA Announces Winner of Logo Contest

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association announced the winner of the organization’s logo refresh contest on Sept. 18 during the annual CIECA CONNEX conference in Charlottesville, Va. Lauren Stefanov, a graphic designer at Safelite Autoglass, created the winning design and received a $500 Amazon gift card.

Lauren Stefanov

“As part of CIECA’s 25th anniversary celebration this year, we wanted to refresh the CIECA logo,” said Steve Betley, chairman of CIECA. “We greatly appreciate the unique design Lauren created for the new CIECA logo and we want to thank her for her creativity in designing a logo that will help carry CIECA into the future.”

Stefanov has been employed with Safelite for the past two-and-a-half years and works in the company’s marketing department.

“I was shocked and excited when I learned that my logo was the winning design and am honored that my logo was chosen,” said Stefanov, who also received the second-place prize – a $100 Amazon gift card – for an additional logo she created.

Dina Magon, a visual designer at CCC Information Services, was the third-place winner and received a $50 Amazon gift card.

Stefanov said the inspiration for the new logo came from the words “connectivity,” “translating” and “simplification.”

“I wanted to tie in elements from the previous logo to the design and used a single circle rather than the multiple circles in the original logo,” she said. “The three half circles radiating out from the main circle symbolize technology, translating and connectivity.”

The outer black ring reflects the “C” in CIECA and “houses” the “technology, connectivity and translating” inner circle and three half circles.

Stefanov graduated from Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio, where she received a bachelor of fine arts in graphic design.

To check out the finalists’ designs, click here.