 CIECA Forms Artificial Intelligence Committee
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

CIECA Forms Artificial Intelligence Committee

on

SEMA Opens Registration for Battle of the Builders

on

California Autobody Association to Hold Meeting on Labor Rates

on

SCRS to Perform Week-Long Blend Study
Advertisement
Auto Pros on the Road Visit Quarter Mile Muscle

The Value Of 20 Groups in the Auto Body Industry

How could joining a 20 group help you?

OEM Certification: A Growing Trend

As vehicles get more sophisticated, OEMs are taking a greater stake in how their vehicles are repaired.

MORE POST

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

Trending Now

Consolidators: ProColor Collision Opens Newest Location in Glendora, Calif.

News: I-CAR Celebrates Grand Opening of Chicago Technical Center

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News: Association News

Current Issues

August 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Associations

CIECA Forms Artificial Intelligence Committee

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

CIECA has announced the formation of a new Standards Development Committee focused on artificial intelligence (AI).

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“The CIECA Emerging Technologies committee has been looking into the impacts of emerging technologies on the collision industry, and one of the identified technologies was AI,” said Paulette Reed, technical project manager for CIECA. “As a result, the committee set up presentations with AI experts to learn more about how it is utilized in the industry. 

“We found that one of the most familiar practices is utilizing AI to write estimates of vehicle damage and determining total loss. We determined that a more focused AI committee should be formed to look at all the data and message possibilities with AI in the collision industry.”

Advertisement

The new committee will be chaired by Raj Pofale, founder and CEO at Claim Genius, and Jimmy Spears, head of Automotive at Tractable. Both are active CIECA committee members who have presented at the CIECA CONNEX Conference.

Raj Pofale, new co-chair of CIECA’s new AI-focused committee who is also founder and CEO of Claim Genius

Pofale is a founder and CEO of Claim Genius, an emerging leader of AI-based claims solutions for the auto insurance industry. Claim Genius works with over 15+ global insurers on four continents. Its patent-pending AI technology provides damage estimates using the latest high-performance cloud frameworks. 

Pofale has more than 22 years of experience in the FinTech industry, working for many Wall Street financial firms as a technology leader. Throughout his career, he has built many scalable, enterprise-level platforms with diverse technology stacks. Before founding Claim Genius in 2018, he was head of technology for one of the business units at Nasdaq.  

Advertisement

“AI adoption by the insurance industry is still in the infancy stage, and there is skepticism and perception about the technology,” said Pofale. “The utilization of AI will undoubtedly bring huge efficiencies and cost savings and reduce cycle times. Still, the right level of education and expectation management must be done. With the rapid adoption of AI in the collision industry, it is the right time to have a common framework and best practices that will make the integrations across collision industry platforms easier.”

Jimmy Spears, new co-chair of CIECA’s new AI-focused committee who is also head of automotive at Tractable

Spears is head of automotive at Tractable, an applied AI company that uses the speed and accuracy of AI to visually assess cars and homes. Tractable’s AI-powered solutions process more than $2 billion in vehicle repairs and purchases annually, and connect everyone involved in insurance, repairs, and sales of cars and properties. The company was founded in 2014, and its AI is used by over 35 world-leading insurance and automotive companies, including more than 10 of the Fortune Global 500. 

Prior to Tractable, Spears led the USAA auto experience and the USAA global auto physical damage operations and strategy. Before that, he led the strategic initiatives team at Farmers Insurance and worked at Nationwide Insurance. Spears currently serves on many industry committees and is a mentor for the military veterans served by Patriot Boot Camp. 

Advertisement

“AI is having a tangible impact on the collision sector today, as insurers and repairers seek to implement the best in new, cutting-edge technologies across their workflows to become more efficient — both for their own benefit and for their customers,” said Spears. “To get the best out of these new solutions, the sector as a whole will gain from implementing best-in-class data standards, ensuring that all parties are operating to the highest standards possible.”

All industry stakeholders, including CIECA and non-CIECA members, are invited to join the new committee. For more information, click here or contact Paulette Reed at [email protected].

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Associations: SEMA Praises Restoration Efforts at Bonneville Salt Flats

Associations: SEMA to Recognize Automotive Influencer of the Year

Associations: AASP/NJ to Host Special Meeting Featuring Aaron Schulenburg

Associations: Auto Care’s Fall Leadership Days Registration Now Open

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business