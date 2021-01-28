CIECA Forms New Emerging Technologies Data Standards Committee

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) has announced the formation of a new Standards Development Committee (SDC) called the Emerging Technologies Data Standards Committee. All industry stakeholders, including CIECA and non-CIECA members, are invited to join.

“Emerging technology and the electric vehicle are adding new business concepts and processes at a fast pace that needs to be shared among all segments of the industry to maintain and move data electronically,” said Paul Barry, executive director of CIECA. “The new Emerging Technologies Data Standards Committee will bring all lines of business together to gather the feedback to document the electronic data that will be required.”

Barry said that unlike other committees that focus on a single business problem, this committee will look broadly across the industry to identify emerging needs that may not be readily visible.

“Our goal is for committee members to develop and maintain messaging standards and codes aimed at collision industry technology,” said Paulette Reed, technical project manager of CIECA. “The committee will review new workflows, terminology and data requirements to help drive the implementation of these new technologies.”

Reed said the committee will not only help CIECA messages and code lists be proactive in response to emerging technologies, but it will also enable committee members to reach out and help resolve issues outside of CIECA.

The committee will:

Provide definitions for new terminology to be documented and shared with the industry

Provide accurate information to allow industry workflows to be documented

Determine the data requirements to share this information electronically

Develop new messages and modify existing messages to share the required data

CIECA has 20 SDCs that focus on creating standards to address industry needs. These include architecture, education, recycled parts and inventory, the standards advisory board, and parts and procurement.