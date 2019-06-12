CIECA Initiates Search for Executive Director

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced it is conducting an industry-wide search for an executive director. This is a contract position, and all applicants must apply by July 12, 2019.

CIECA develops and promotes electronic communication standards that allow all collision-industry stakeholders to be more efficient. CIECA’s vision is to have an eCommerce-enabled collision industry that allows the industry segments to communicate electronically, independent of platform or software used.

The organization’s membership includes all market segments of the collision repair and property restoration industries and related segments: repairers, insurers, OEMs, parts and material suppliers, information and software providers, car rental companies, towing companies, salvage and recycled parts providers, auto glass replacement facilities, subrogation providers, general service providers and property restoration providers.

The ideal candidate should have excellent leadership skills and interpersonal communication with multiple stakeholders as well as solid management experience, office computer proficiency and technical savvy.

A partial list of responsibilities includes:

Consulting with members and non-members and answering their questions about CIECA

Recruiting new members

Board of Trustees meeting preparation and management

Budget management

Researching new technologies and assessing applicability to CIECA and the collision repair industry

Presenting new technology to CIECA committees

Attending industry events/conferences

Coordinating CIECA’s annual conference

Hosting monthly CIECAst webinars

Inter-association management

Developing and maintaining effective and meaningful working relationships with collision industry groups/influencers

For more information about the position and/or to request a detailed job description, email Roy Schnepper at [email protected] by July 12, 2019. Applicants should include a short proposal outlining how they meet the specific requirements of the job.