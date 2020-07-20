CIECA Names New Business Analyst/Technical Project Manager

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that it has named Paulette Reed its new business analyst/technical project manager, effective July 20, 2020. In her new role, Reed will be responsible for coordinating and managing the organization’s committee meetings and activities as well as the CIECA Standards for the collision repair industry. This includes providing and tracking all project documentation and activities for the organization.

Reed will replace Charley Quirt, CIECA’s current technical project coordinator, who will be retiring soon. Quirt has assisted CIECA for more than 18 years.

“CIECA provides standardization and unity among all areas of the collision industry, and I’m excited to work with the different segments and be an advocate for greater standards use and development,” said Reed. “I am also looking forward to the opportunity to help drive business solutions and learn about new areas of the industry from a great team.”

For the past 25 years, Reed was a member of the ARMS technical team at Enterprise Rent-A-Car. Throughout her career, she has worked on projects that used the CIECA Standards.

“Paulette is a great addition to the CIECA team,” said Kim DeVallance Caron, chairwoman of CIECA and director of Global Product Development, Enterprise Holdings. “Her industry knowledge and technical background will allow her to maintain the current CIECA Standards as well as advance the standards in the ever-changing collision space.”