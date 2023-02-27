 CIECA Opens Registration for CONNEX 2023

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Associations

CIECA Opens Registration for CONNEX 2023

CIECA announced that its 15th annual conference, CONNEX 2023, will be held Sept. 12-13, 2023 at the DoubleTree Hotel by Hilton in Bloomington, Ill.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its 15th annual conference, CONNEX 2023, will be held Sept. 12-13, 2023 at the DoubleTree Hotel by Hilton in Bloomington, Ill. The event will include a full lineup of business and technical speakers, networking opportunities and a vehicle gifting as part of the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program. One of the highlights of the event will be an exclusive factory tour of Rivian.

Related Articles

The theme of the conference this year is “Connected Car, Connected Industry”. It was chosen to reflect the increasing levels of connectedness and integration between all aspects of vehicle design, manufacturing and repair. All industry stakeholders, including CIECA members and non-members, are invited to attend.

During the two-day conference, leaders from across the collision industry will discuss where technology and business are headed and what the industry is doing to prepare.

“With ADAS and autonomous features growing with every model year and new electric vehicle models expected from nearly every major manufacturer, technology is at the forefront of automobile design and the driving experience,” said Paul Barry, executive director of CIECA. “All of this technology translates into data and new repair methods, supply chains and repair procedures.”

Added CIECA Chairman Greg Best, “Come join us at the CIECA CONNEX conference to network with industry leaders, engage in presentations and discussions regarding emerging technologies, and see how CIECA is working with our member companies. Our focus this year is on the connected car and how our industries connect. I encourage all industry segments to get involved and see how you can make a difference.”

For those interested in speaking at the conference, fill out the form here.

For information about sponsorship opportunities, click here.

For information about early-bird conference registration rates and hotel rooms, click here.

You May Also Like

Associations

CIECA Forms EV and Battery Committee

CIECA has announced the formation of a new standards development committee focused on EVs and electric batteries.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) has announced the formation of a new standards development committee focused on electric vehicles (EVs) and electric batteries.

The committee will be chaired by Frank Phillips, senior manager-Certified Collision, North America for Rivian, Jake Rodenroth, North American Body Repair Program operations manager for Lucid Motors, and Ginny Whelan, senior consultant for the Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA).

Read Full Article

More Associations Posts
ABPA Applauds Introduction of REPAIR Act

The ABPA states that the legislation will ensure the preservation of consumer choice, a competitive marketplace and the continued safe operation of the nation’s 292 million registered passenger and commercial motor vehicles.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
AASP/NJ Invites Techs to Show Off Skills at NORTHEAST

The Bodywork Bowl Collision Repair Skills Competition will once again take place at the NORTHEAST Show March 17-19.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
WIN Awards Scholarships to 20 Students

WIN has awarded its 2023 WIN College Student Tuition and Conference Scholarship Awards to a record 20 new recipients. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASA to Shops: Ask Reps to Join Vehicle Data Access Caucus

ASA says the Vehicle Data Access Caucus will be essential in addressing critical data-access concerns.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Association News

The latest association news on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
AASP/NJ to Award Aspiring Young Technicians at NORTHEAST 2023

For the third consecutive year, AASP/NJ will supply two up-and-coming technicians/painters with $2,500 each in tools and equipment at NORTHEAST.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SEMA Sponsors ZEV Conversion Rebate Bill in California

Senate Bill 301 would create a financial rebate program for converting gas and diesel-powered motor vehicles into zero-emissions-vehicles.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIECA Announces 2023 Board of Trustees Officers

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association announced that its board of trustees has elected new officers for 2023.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers