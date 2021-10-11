Connect with us

CIECA Releases Second Set of Standards

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) has announced that its second standards release of the year, the 2021R2, will be available to members on Oct. 20, 2021.

Click Here to Read More
As part of CIECA’s Technical Series, the organization will host a CIECAST webinar about the 2021R2 on Oct. 21, 2021 at 2 p.m. EST. Paulette Reed, technical project manager for CIECA, will present an overview of the latest changes that are part of the 2021R2 as well as share information about CIECA’s new website. Phil Martinez, technical consultant for Mitchell International, and Dan Webster, principal architect, IT Enterprise, Mitchell International, will talk about the new CIECA API Standards initiative.

“The first is a new line-item category added at the request of a CIECA member to help identify certain parts,” said Reed. “In addition, an options code list was added by CIECA’s Emerging Technology Data Standards Committee to help identify new ADAS features in damaged vehicles.”

The committee meets monthly and represents all industry segments. It is co-chaired by Gene Lopez, director of development and training at Seidner’s Collision Centers, and Frank Terlep, founder and CEO of Auto Techcelerators, LLC.

“With 70 million ADAS-equipped vehicles already on U.S. roads and almost all new vehicles including some ADAS features, the committee felt it was important to get these new codes into the CIECA standards to help the industry,” said Terlep.

Added Lopez, “Over the last two months, the committee identified the highest impact ADAS systems on a vehicle recognized in the collision industry.”

CIECA’s Architecture Committee publishes updated collision industry standards twice a year. Prior to the release, the committee held a quality assurance virtual meeting on Oct. 5 to review the changes to the BMS, code list, instance documents and schemas; verify they meet the architecture guidelines; validate spelling; and ensure all changes to the BMS are in the schema.

To register for the Oct. 21 CIECAST webinar, click here.

