CIECA to Hold Webinar on Auto Glass Repair and Recalibration

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next CIECAST webinar, “The Future of Auto Glass Repair & Recalibration,” is scheduled for May 20 at 1 p.m. CST.

The webinar will feature Ed Sprigler, vice president, Recalibration Services at Safelite Group. During the one-hour live broadcast, Sprigler will talk about auto glass repair considerations today and in the future and the impact on all industry segments.

Topics will include:

  • The growing complexities of glass repair due to advances in new technology
  • ADAS and other types of technology affecting glass repair
  • The use of augmented reality (AR) in heads-up display (HUD)
  • Auto glass recalibration
  • The impact on labor and physical locations

With over 25 years at Safelite, Sprigler has led Recalibration Services since its inception six years ago and draws upon his experience in leadership roles across operations, contact centers, marketing and field/strategic sales. Sprigler joined the auto glass repair, replacement and recalibration industry in 1996 with Auto Glass Specialists in Madison, Wis., which Belron purchased in 2005. He and his family live in Columbus, Ohio.

Following the presentation, there will be a Q&A session.

All industry segments, including CIECA members and non-members, are invited to attend.

Attendees can earn Automotive Management Institute (AMi) credit toward an industry-recognized, professional designation and specialty degree by attending this webinar.

To register for the CIECAST, click here.

