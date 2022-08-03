News: Custom Cars Featuring PPG Deltron Win Awards at Goodguys
Associations
CIECA to Hold Webinar on Autonomous Vehicles
The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next CIECAST webinar, “Autonomous Vehicles: Fact vs. Fiction,” is scheduled for Aug. 25 at 2 p.m. EST. The one-hour webinar will feature Tara Andringa, executive director of the Partners for Automated Vehicle Education (PAVE).
During the live broadcast, Andringa will talk about autonomous vehicle (AV) technology and the potential impacts to the collision industry in the future.
“Partners for Automated Vehicle Education unites AV stakeholders in the common mission of raising the level of public understanding of the technology,” said Andringa. “We believe that we’re more likely to reap the benefits of AV technology if the public is on board. And we also know that this takes all AV stakeholders coming together, so we are excited to collaborate with CIECA members in this important effort.”
Topics will include:
- PAVE’s mission and resources available
- Information about PAVE’s contract to develop a digital forum that will facilitate communication and collaboration between the public sector and the automated vehicle industry
- The types of mobility being developed
- How the collision industry and CIECA members can best prepare to work with infrastructure owner operators in the upgrade of the transportation infrastructure in preparation for AV technology
Andringa has led PAVE since its public launch in 2019. Prior to joining PAVE, she spent more than 20 years serving as a communications director in the U.S. Senate, including leading public affairs for the Senate Auto Caucus. She is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania.
All industry segments, including CIECA members and non-members, are invited to attend the webinar. Following the presentation, there will be a Q&A session.
Attendees can earn Automotive Management Institute (AMi) credit toward an industry-recognized professional designation and specialty degree by attending this webinar.
To register for the CIECAST, click here.