CIECA to Hold Webinar on Autonomous Vehicles

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next CIECAST webinar, “Autonomous Vehicles: Fact vs. Fiction,” is scheduled for Aug. 25 at 2 p.m. EST. The one-hour webinar will feature Tara Andringa, executive director of the Partners for Automated Vehicle Education (PAVE).

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Tara Andringa, executive director of the Partners for Automated Vehicle Education During the live broadcast, Andringa will talk about autonomous vehicle (AV) technology and the potential impacts to the collision industry in the future. “Partners for Automated Vehicle Education unites AV stakeholders in the common mission of raising the level of public understanding of the technology,” said Andringa. “We believe that we’re more likely to reap the benefits of AV technology if the public is on board. And we also know that this takes all AV stakeholders coming together, so we are excited to collaborate with CIECA members in this important effort.”

Advertisement

Topics will include: PAVE’s mission and resources available

Information about PAVE’s contract to develop a digital forum that will facilitate communication and collaboration between the public sector and the automated vehicle industry

The types of mobility being developed

How the collision industry and CIECA members can best prepare to work with infrastructure owner operators in the upgrade of the transportation infrastructure in preparation for AV technology Andringa has led PAVE since its public launch in 2019. Prior to joining PAVE, she spent more than 20 years serving as a communications director in the U.S. Senate, including leading public affairs for the Senate Auto Caucus. She is a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania.

Advertisement