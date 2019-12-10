CIECA to Hold Webinar on Claims and the Collision Repair Market

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next CIECAst webinar, “It’s 2020: Where Are Claims & the Collision Repair Market Heading?” will be held Jan. 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. CST.

The webinar will feature Sean Carey, president of SCG Management Consultants, who will talk about where claims and the collision repair market are heading over the next 12 months and beyond. Carey will also discuss how to best prepare based on industry segment: independent shop, MSO, insurer, OEM or supply chain provider.

Carey has more than 30 years of experience in the automotive industry. A mechanical engineer by trade, he worked at one of the largest parts distribution companies in the United Kingdom. He then joined Nissan at its London headquarters, where he created and managed its certified collision repair program. After moving to the U.S. in 1995, Carey established Carter & Carter International and then joined Fix Auto, where he was jointly responsible for the spin-off of CynCast, an automotive claims and collision repair IT company.

In 2009, Carey established SCG Management Consulting LLC. Since then, he has consulted for all sectors of the automotive claims industry. Over the past five years, he has become a regular speaker at industry conferences on the subject of telematics and the potential impact it will have on the claims and collision market.

To register for the CIECAst, click here. Following the CIECAst webinar, attendees will have the opportunity to take a short quiz to earn credit toward a professional designation from the Automotive Management Institute (AMi).