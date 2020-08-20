CIECA to Hold Webinar on Collision Industry Disruptions

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next CIECAST webinar, “Collision Industry Disruptions: What They Are and How They Will Disrupt the Industry,” will be held on Sept. 17 at 11 am CST. The presenters will be Frank Terlep, CEO of Autotechcelerators, and Jake Rodenroth, director of OEM and industry technical relations for asTech. All industry segments, including CIECA members and non-members, are invited to attend.

During the one-hour live broadcast, Terlep and Rodenroth will share insight about the major disruptions affecting the collision repair industry now and in the future.

“All aspects of the automotive ecosystem are experiencing major disruptions, and the collision industry is experiencing several disruptions at once,” said Terlep, author of “Auto Industry Disruption, Who and What is Being Disrupted and What to Do About It.” “This eye-opening presentation will identify what they are so businesses can prepare for the future.”

Webinar attendees will learn about the following industry disruptions:

How COVID-19 “fast-tracked” insure-tech

Disruption via vehicle electrification

Connected cars and big data

AI (artificial intelligence)

How VR (virtual reality) and AR (augmented reality) will dramatically change industry training and repair procedures

The role of CIECA Standards in future disruptions

Terlep has worked in the automotive industry for more than 40 years and has been at the forefront of auto and collision technologies since the mid-1980s. He was one of the initial 14 members of the Collision Industry Electronic Data Interchange Subcommittee (CIEDES), the organization that preceded CIECA. He is an active CIECA member and was chairman of the organization in the early 1990s. Over his career, Terlep has helped design and launch many technological advancements for the industry, including a Windows-based estimating and management system, an online parts procurement platform, a mobile app and digital marketing platform as well as a leading remote scanning and calibration software platform. He recently developed Test Drive CoPilot, a new platform created to change the way test drives are performed, managed and documented, and Calibration CoPilot, which manages and documents ADAS calibrations.