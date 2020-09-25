CIECA to Hold Webinar on Cybersecurity

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next CIECAST webinar, “Cybersecurity for the Collision Repair Industry,” will take place on Oct. 26 at 11 am CST.

Mike Anderson, owner of Collision Advice, and David Willett, underwriting value creation executive at ProSight Specialty Insurance, will present. All industry segments, including CIECA members and non-members, are invited to attend.

The one-hour live presentation, being held during National Cybersecurity Month, will offer an overview of cybersecurity, how it affects the collision repair industry and what can be done to prepare for the future. Anderson will share real-world examples of collision repairers who have firsthand experience dealing with cybersecurity. Willett will talk about current cybersecurity threats, including working remotely, new ransomware tactics and the Internet of Things (IoT). He will also discuss some of the most significant exposure collision repairers have today.

Following the presentation, there will be a Q&A session.

Anderson is the former owner of Wagonwork Collision Centers and currently owns and operates Collision Advice, an industry research, reference and consulting business. Willett is involved in the automotive and insurance industries and brings 30 years of experience working with business owners, as well as personally inspecting operations and workflows across the country.

Attendees can earn Automotive Management Institute (AMi) credit toward an industry-recognized, professional designation and specialty degree by attending this webinar.

To register for the CIECAST, click here.