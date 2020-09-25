Connect with us

Associations

CIECA to Hold Webinar on Cybersecurity

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next CIECAST webinar, “Cybersecurity for the Collision Repair Industry,” will take place on Oct. 26 at 11 am CST.

Mike Anderson, owner of Collision Advice, and David Willett, underwriting value creation executive at ProSight Specialty Insurance, will present. All industry segments, including CIECA members and non-members, are invited to attend.

The one-hour live presentation, being held during National Cybersecurity Month, will offer an overview of cybersecurity, how it affects the collision repair industry and what can be done to prepare for the future. Anderson will share real-world examples of collision repairers who have firsthand experience dealing with cybersecurity. Willett will talk about current cybersecurity threats, including working remotely, new ransomware tactics and the Internet of Things (IoT). He will also discuss some of the most significant exposure collision repairers have today.

Following the presentation, there will be a Q&A session.

Anderson is the former owner of Wagonwork Collision Centers and currently owns and operates Collision Advice, an industry research, reference and consulting business. Willett is involved in the automotive and insurance industries and brings 30 years of experience working with business owners, as well as personally inspecting operations and workflows across the country.

Attendees can earn Automotive Management Institute (AMi) credit toward an industry-recognized, professional designation and specialty degree by attending this webinar.

To register for the CIECAST, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Associations: AASP/NJ Meets with Legislators, Insurers on Claims Settlement

Associations: SCRS RDE to be Delivered with SEMA360 eMarketplace

Associations: AASP/NJ Talks Photo Estimating, Insurer Conduct at Town Hall

Associations: ABAT Creates Customer Complaint Form for Member Shops

Advertisement

on

CIECA to Hold Webinar on Cybersecurity

on

AASP/MA Golf Outing Earns Strong Industry Support

on

AASP/NJ Members Earn Certificates at Virtual Training Event

on

ASA Announces Annual Business Meeting Will Be Virtual
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: U.S. House Reviews PPP Processes and Loan Forgiveness

Legislation: California Governor Signs Order to Phase Out New Gas-Powered Cars by 2035

Management: Change: Do It Now or You Will Miss Your Opportunity

Associations: CIECA to Hold Webinar on Cybersecurity

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Zendex Tool Corporation

Zendex Tool Corporation
Contact: Al Coccaro
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS
Connect