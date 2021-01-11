CIECA to Hold Webinar on Electric Vehicles

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced it will be holding a CIECAST webinar on “Preparing for the EV Revolution” on Jan. 26 at 1 p.m. CST.

The one-hour live broadcast will feature three presenters from different segments of the collision industry who will explore the potential impact of electric vehicles (EVs). They include:

John Eck, collision manager, Wholesale Dealer Channel, General Motors Customer Care & Aftersales

Chris Evans, claim consultant, P&C Claims, State Farm Insurance Companies

Pete Tagliapietra, business development leader, NuGen IT, an OEC company

Eck has more than 30 years of automotive aftermarket experience with General Motors and has held numerous field sales, marketing and management positions in several business segments in the U.S., Canada and South Africa. He is currently responsible for managing the collision business, including GM Dealer Wholesale parts strategies, programs and industry relationships. Additionally, Eck serves on the I-CAR board of director’s Finance Committee, held the position of president and chairman of the board for the OEM Roundtable from 2017-2020 and is an active participant on the Collision Industry Conference (CIC) Governance Committee.

Evans joined State Farm in 1988 as a field claim adjuster in Ohio and eventually moved to State Farm’s corporate offices in Bloomington, Ill. Over the years, he has held various positions in claims and is currently a claim consultant with consulting responsibilities for the Western U.S. and In-Office Auto Claim operations. Evans represents State Farm at many industry activities, such as serving on I-CAR’s board of directors, chairman emeritus to the Collision Repair Education Foundation and committee chair for CIC. Evans is a SkillsUSA alumnus and serves as national committee chair for the Collision Damage Appraisal competition.