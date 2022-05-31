CIECA to Hold Webinar on Impact of Electric Vehicles

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next CIECAST webinar, “Charged for Success: Understanding EV Trends and Their Impact,” is scheduled for June 23 at 2 p.m. EST. The one-hour webinar will feature Ryan Mandell, director of Claims Performance at Mitchell International, Inc., an Enlyte company.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

Ryan Mandell, director of Claims Performance at Mitchell International, Inc., an Enlyte company During the live broadcast, Mandell will talk about electric vehicle (EV) trends and their impact on all industry stakeholders. “Sales of EVs grew by 85% in 2021 while sales of light-duty vehicles increased by just 3% over the same period,” said Mandell. “As more consumers embrace EVs and automakers promise an all-electric lineup, insurers and repairers must prepare for dramatic changes to the way they manage collision claims.”

Advertisement

Topics will include: Market factors driving EV adoption

Effect of EV sales on claims frequency and costs

Differences in EV construction and technology

Challenges EVs introduce to the delivery of a proper, safe repair

Technology enhancements needed to support the safe return of EVs to the road As the director of Claims Performance for Mitchell International’s Auto Physical Damage business unit, Mandell works with insurance executives, collision repairers and material damage leaders to provide actionable insights and consultative direction for their organizations. Prior to joining Mitchell, Ryan was the operations director for an automotive recycler, a manager for an auto body shop and a claims representative for a top-five carrier.

Advertisement