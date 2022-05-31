 CIECA to Hold Webinar on Impact of Electric Vehicles
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

CIECA to Hold Webinar on Impact of Electric Vehicles

on

Southeast Collision Conference to Take Place June 23-25

on

Precision Diagnostics Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

on

SEMA Announces Board Election Results
Advertisement
Auto Pros on the Road Visit Concord Engines

PPG OneChoice AdPro Max Adhesion Promoter

Jason Stahl and Darin Poston discuss PPG's new OneChoice AdPro Max Adhesion Promoter for plastic repair.

Vehicle Wheel Alignment and Calibration

Does wheel alignment factor into ADAS and autonomous features?

MORE POST

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

Trending Now

News: NABC Announces Mitchell as Level One Sponsor for 2022

News: GFS Forms New Partnership Program with 1Collision

News: Axalta Media Day 2022: A Closer Look at Coating Technologies

Associations: CIECA to Hold Webinar on Impact of Electric Vehicles

Current Issues

May 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Associations

CIECA to Hold Webinar on Impact of Electric Vehicles

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next CIECAST webinar, “Charged for Success: Understanding EV Trends and Their Impact,” is scheduled for June 23 at 2 p.m. EST. The one-hour webinar will feature Ryan Mandell, director of Claims Performance at Mitchell International, Inc., an Enlyte company.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Ryan Mandell, director of Claims Performance at Mitchell International, Inc., an Enlyte company

During the live broadcast, Mandell will talk about electric vehicle (EV) trends and their impact on all industry stakeholders.

“Sales of EVs grew by 85% in 2021 while sales of light-duty vehicles increased by just 3% over the same period,” said Mandell. “As more consumers embrace EVs and automakers promise an all-electric lineup, insurers and repairers must prepare for dramatic changes to the way they manage collision claims.”

Advertisement

Topics will include:

  • Market factors driving EV adoption
  • Effect of EV sales on claims frequency and costs
  • Differences in EV construction and technology
  • Challenges EVs introduce to the delivery of a proper, safe repair
  • Technology enhancements needed to support the safe return of EVs to the road

As the director of Claims Performance for Mitchell International’s Auto Physical Damage business unit, Mandell works with insurance executives, collision repairers and material damage leaders to provide actionable insights and consultative direction for their organizations. Prior to joining Mitchell, Ryan was the operations director for an automotive recycler, a manager for an auto body shop and a claims representative for a top-five carrier.

Advertisement

All industry segments, including CIECA members and non-members, are invited to attend the webinar. Following the presentation, there will be a Q&A session.

Attendees can earn Automotive Management Institute (AMi) credit toward an industry-recognized professional designation and specialty degree by attending this webinar.

To register for the CIECAST, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Associations: Collision Repairers Talk Solutions at AASP/NJ Town Hall Meeting

Associations: 2022 SEMA Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

Associations: Tim Ronak Joins CIECA Board of Trustees

Associations: AASP/NJ to Hold Open Discussion Town Hall Meeting

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business