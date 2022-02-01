CIECA to Hold Webinar on Information Privacy

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next CIECAST webinar, titled “Information Privacy and the Impacts to the Collision Industry and Customers,” is scheduled for Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. EST.

The one-hour webinar will feature Brandon Laur, vice president of business development and client experience at CCi Global Technologies, who will talk about data privacy and security trends and how they will impact the collision industry and customers.

“Data privacy is more important now than ever before as we face a number of challenges,” said Laur.

Topics will include:

Cybersecurity and protecting unauthorized access/use of data

Collision industry data usage

How to ensure future sustainability

Laur has worked at CCi Global Technologies for the last 11 years, holding close to every position within the company throughout its expansion. Most recently, he has been driving the company’s accelerated transformation by focusing on industry sustainability, digital adaptability and profitability improvements within the collision ecosystem by collaborating with CCi’s strategic customers.