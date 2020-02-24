Connect with us

CIECA to Hold Webinar on IT in Collision Repair Industry

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next CIECAst technical webinar, “The Key to Collaboration: Combining Technology and Communication,” will be held on March 17 at 11 a.m. CST. The webinar will feature Michael Ortega, senior director of application development at IAA. Following the presentation, there will be a Q & A session. All industry segments, including CIECA members and non-members, are invited to attend.

During the one-hour live broadcast, Ortega will talk about collaborating effectively using the right technical tools, including Swagger, OpenAPI. In addition to helping information technology (IT) leaders better understand these interfaces, he will share when to use this technology and how to align company teams.

Ortega has five years of management experience within IAA, leading diverse technical teams on a variety of projects with a focus on networking, compliance and information security. Additionally, he helped to revamp IAA’s disaster recovery testing process as a business continuity program manager. He is currently responsible for the development, maintenance and running of IAA’s external applications for sellers and buyers as well as IAA’s application integration platform. With over 20 years of network and information security expertise, Ortega has worked at IBM and R.R. Donnelly. He is also an active member of ISC2, Scrum Alliance and The Open Group.

Attendees can earn Automotive Management Institute (AMi) credit toward an industry-recognized, professional designation and specialty degree by taking a short quiz after the webinar.

To register for the CIECAst, click here.

