 CIECA to Hold Webinar on New Normal in Collision Repair Industry
Auto Pros on the Road Visit Street & Strip Performance (VIDEO)

U-POL Tiger Seal Adhesive Sealant (VIDEO)

Dan Reutter discusses U-POL's Tiger Seal Adhesive Sealant, which is ideal for a variety of automotive, marine and industrial applications.

2020 GMC Yukon Denali Front Radar Calibration (VIDEO)

How to perform a front radar calibration on a 2020 GMC Yukon Denali.

Associations

CIECA to Hold Webinar on ‘New Normal’ in Collision

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next CIECAST webinar, “2022 and the New Norm in the Collision Industry,” will be held Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. EST.

The webinar will feature Susanna Gotsch, senior director and industry analyst for CCC Intelligent Solutions. Gotsch said that despite new COVID-19 variants and ongoing debates on how best to balance public health and economic well-being, the U.S. economy has roared back as stimulus money prompted people to buy things like cars, homes, furniture, electronics and other goods.

“Supply chains have been pushed to their brink, either from shortage of goods or people to deliver them,” said Gotsch. “The pandemic has introduced a potential permanent shift in where, when and how people drive that will continue to impact crash frequency and costs. Meanwhile, advances in vehicle technology like ADAS, EVs and connected cars continue to drive up repair complexity, cost and times.”

During the live broadcast on Jan. 27, Gotsch will discuss the changes that have impacted the collision industry since the pandemic and what they may mean in 2022 and beyond.

Gotsch has authored “Crash Course,” CCC’s annual publication focused on trends and business drivers impacting the P&C insurance economy, since 1995. Over the years, she has presented her insights and analysis at numerous industry meetings and symposiums.

All industry segments, including CIECA members and non-members, are invited to attend. Following the presentation, there will be a Q&A session.

Attendees can earn Automotive Management Institute (AMi) credit toward an industry-recognized professional designation and specialty degree by attending this webinar.

To register for the CIECAST, click here.

