CIECA to Hold Webinar on New Normal in Collision Repair Industry

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next CIECAST webinar, “2022 and the New Norm in the Collision Industry,” will be held Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. EST.

Click Here to Read More

Advertisement

The webinar will feature Susanna Gotsch, senior director and industry analyst for CCC Intelligent Solutions. Gotsch said that despite new COVID-19 variants and ongoing debates on how best to balance public health and economic well-being, the U.S. economy has roared back as stimulus money prompted people to buy things like cars, homes, furniture, electronics and other goods. “Supply chains have been pushed to their brink, either from shortage of goods or people to deliver them,” said Gotsch. “The pandemic has introduced a potential permanent shift in where, when and how people drive that will continue to impact crash frequency and costs. Meanwhile, advances in vehicle technology like ADAS, EVs and connected cars continue to drive up repair complexity, cost and times.”

Advertisement