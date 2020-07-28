Connect with us

CIECA to Hold Webinar on OE Certification

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that Connor Smith, senior manager of OEM for CARSTAR, will present during the next CIECAST webinar. Smith will discuss “The Importance of OEM Certifications” on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 11 a.m. CST. All industry segments, including CIECA members and non-members, are invited to attend.

During the one-hour live broadcast, Smith will discuss the importance of OEM guidelines in an environment of frequent vehicle advancement. He will also share how the steps to review guidelines can be added to the repair process, where information can be accessed and how to make it a priority for teams. There will be a Q & A session following the presentation.

Smith is a long-time member of CARSTAR, having held various positions across various departments including insurance, analytics, procurement and operations before moving into his current role of senior OEM manager. Focused on helping collision repairers understand the importance of becoming certified, Smith works closely with vehicle manufacturers to better understand vehicle advancement and shares best practices with facilities.

Attendees can earn Automotive Management Institute (AMi) credit toward an industry-recognized, professional designation and specialty degree by taking a short quiz after the webinar.

To register for the CIECAst, click here.

