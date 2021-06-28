Connect with us

Associations

CIECA to Hold Webinar on Technology’s Impact on Future Training

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next CIECAST webinar, “Technology’s Impact on Future Training; Welcome to the Gamer Culture,” is scheduled for July 22 at 1 p.m. CST.

Advertisement

The webinar will feature Jeff Peevy, vice president of Technical Products, Programs & Services for I-CAR. Peevy spearheads the strategic development and growth of all I-CAR curriculum and technical relations efforts while leveraging his more than 20-plus years of executive management experience in the industry. Prior to rejoining I-CAR in 2020, Peevy served as president of the Automotive Management Institute (AMi) and as the 2019-2020 chairman of the Collision Industry Conference (CIC). He also shares a long and successful history with I-CAR, where he served as senior director of field operations and led I-CAR’s collision repair segment team.

During the one-hour live broadcast, Peevy will share information about the training curriculum that will be relevant to all industry segments in the future. This includes the impact of technology and gaming.

Advertisement

“World-class training goes way beyond conveying technical accuracy and precision of repair,” said Peevy. “It’s about understanding and appreciating the needs of all training audiences, including how individuals consume information, and constantly adjusting curriculum to reflect these changing needs.”

Peevy said that the impact of technology and gaming cannot be underestimated.

“To not recognize the tremendous influences of these trends and how they translate into future learning opportunities would be a misstep for all,” he said.

Webinar topics will include:

  • The influence of AI (artificial intelligence) and gaming on the future of training
  • How I-CAR’s Technical Operations are recalibrating their research and development area to include state-of-the-art resources for all industry segments
  • Updates on inter-industry involvement for curriculum development
  • Previews of new ways I-CAR’s technical experts are sharing information to benefit the industry

All industry segments, including CIECA members and non-members, are invited to attend. Following the presentation, there will be a Q&A session.

Advertisement

Attendees can earn AMi credit toward an industry-recognized, professional designation and specialty degree by attending this webinar.

To register for the CIECAST, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Associations: AASP/NJ June Meeting to Feature Barrett Smith of ADE

Associations: WIN Launches New WINConnect Program

Associations: CIECA to Hold Webinar on Artificial Intelligence in Collision

Associations: SEMA Announces Board Election Results

Advertisement

on

CIECA to Hold Webinar on Technology's Impact on Future Training

on

Barrett Smith at AASP/NJ Meeting: Insurers Are Out of Control

on

WIN Names 2021 Board Members, Cornerstone Award Recipients

on

Auto Care Industry Expected to Reach $477.6 Billion by 2024
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Consolidators: Fix Auto Sierra Vista Hosts Grand Opening Celebration

News: Collision Works Chooses AirPro Diagnostics as Service Provider

Video: VIDEO: Repairing a Vehicle with ADAS, Part 2

Associations: CIECA to Hold Webinar on Technology’s Impact on Future Training

News: I-CAR Sustaining Partner Program Announces New Participants
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Martech Services Company

Martech Services Company
Contact: Jamie JuersPhone: 800-831-1525
PO Box 7079, Mazeppa MN 55956
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

Traits of a Process Orientated Body Shop

Sponsored Content

Take the Guessing out of the Paint Conversion Game
Connect
BodyShop Business