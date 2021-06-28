CIECA to Hold Webinar on Technology’s Impact on Future Training

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next CIECAST webinar, “Technology’s Impact on Future Training; Welcome to the Gamer Culture,” is scheduled for July 22 at 1 p.m. CST.

The webinar will feature Jeff Peevy, vice president of Technical Products, Programs & Services for I-CAR. Peevy spearheads the strategic development and growth of all I-CAR curriculum and technical relations efforts while leveraging his more than 20-plus years of executive management experience in the industry. Prior to rejoining I-CAR in 2020, Peevy served as president of the Automotive Management Institute (AMi) and as the 2019-2020 chairman of the Collision Industry Conference (CIC). He also shares a long and successful history with I-CAR, where he served as senior director of field operations and led I-CAR’s collision repair segment team. During the one-hour live broadcast, Peevy will share information about the training curriculum that will be relevant to all industry segments in the future. This includes the impact of technology and gaming.

“World-class training goes way beyond conveying technical accuracy and precision of repair,” said Peevy. “It’s about understanding and appreciating the needs of all training audiences, including how individuals consume information, and constantly adjusting curriculum to reflect these changing needs.” Peevy said that the impact of technology and gaming cannot be underestimated. “To not recognize the tremendous influences of these trends and how they translate into future learning opportunities would be a misstep for all,” he said. Webinar topics will include: The influence of AI (artificial intelligence) and gaming on the future of training

How I-CAR’s Technical Operations are recalibrating their research and development area to include state-of-the-art resources for all industry segments

Updates on inter-industry involvement for curriculum development

Previews of new ways I-CAR’s technical experts are sharing information to benefit the industry All industry segments, including CIECA members and non-members, are invited to attend. Following the presentation, there will be a Q&A session.

