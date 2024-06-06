CIECA to Hold Webinar on Unauthorized Use of Info and Data

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced it will be holding a webinar titled, “What the Collision Industry Needs to Know About the Unauthorized Use of Its Information & Data,” on Thursday, June 27 at 2 p.m. EST.

The one-hour live broadcast will feature Pete Tagliapietra, managing director of DataTouch, who will be discussing how the lack of data and information security is adversely affecting the collision industry.

Topics will include:

How body shops’ collision repair estimate information is obtained by third-party companies in the supply chain

What industry third-party verticals are obtaining this information and generating revenue from it

The primary purchasers of the data and for what purpose

How government legislation is trying to intervene and control the information that is being nefariously sold for profit

What shops can do to protect customer information and repair data

Tagliapietra established DataTouch, a Software as a Service (SaaS) provider to the collision repair industry, in 2022. The business focuses on helping collision repair shops securely manage and control customers’ PII and protect estimate repair information from being misappropriated (sold) by third-party companies in the collision repair industry. Since being established, DataTouch has launched VINAnonymize, Data Pump Manager, Data Analyzer and Data Auditor.

Throughout his career, Tagliapietra has served in various positions that have aligned with the industry he is currently associated with, including repair, insurance and information technology. He has been active in several industry associations including CIECA, CIC, I-CAR and SCRS.

All industry stakeholders, including CIECA members and non-members, are invited to attend the presentation.

To register for the webinar. click here.