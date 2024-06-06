 CIECA to Hold Webinar on Unauthorized Use of Info and Data

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
Associations

CIECA to Hold Webinar on Unauthorized Use of Info and Data

The webinar, titled, “What the Collision Industry Needs to Know About the Unauthorized Use of Its Information & Data,” will be held on Thursday, June 27 at 2 p.m. EST.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced it will be holding a webinar titled, “What the Collision Industry Needs to Know About the Unauthorized Use of Its Information & Data,” on Thursday, June 27 at 2 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

The one-hour live broadcast will feature Pete Tagliapietra, managing director of DataTouch, who will be discussing how the lack of data and information security is adversely affecting the collision industry.

Topics will include:

  • How body shops’ collision repair estimate information is obtained by third-party companies in the supply chain
  • What industry third-party verticals are obtaining this information and generating revenue from it
  • The primary purchasers of the data and for what purpose
  • How government legislation is trying to intervene and control the information that is being nefariously sold for profit
  • What shops can do to protect customer information and repair data

Tagliapietra established DataTouch, a Software as a Service (SaaS) provider to the collision repair industry, in 2022. The business focuses on helping collision repair shops securely manage and control customers’ PII and protect estimate repair information from being misappropriated (sold) by third-party companies in the collision repair industry. Since being established, DataTouch has launched VINAnonymize, Data Pump Manager, Data Analyzer and Data Auditor.

Throughout his career, Tagliapietra has served in various positions that have aligned with the industry he is currently associated with, including repair, insurance and information technology. He has been active in several industry associations including CIECA, CIC,  I-CAR and SCRS.  

All industry stakeholders, including CIECA members and non-members, are invited to attend the presentation.

To register for the webinar. click here.

You May Also Like

Associations

AASP/NJ to Host Industry Night

Four industry companies will present info on EVs, OSHA, ADAS calibrations and more.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced it will be hosting an Industry Night Wednesday, May 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Clark, N.J. with presentations from four industry service providers who will engage, inform and interact with attendees.

Representatives from American Compliance Systems, AirPro Diagnostics, CCC Intelligent Solutions and Eagle MMS will be on hand to share solutions and resources. The discussion will include:

Read Full Article

More Associations Posts
MEMA Applauds Biden’s Support of Small to Medium Vehicle Suppliers

MEMA says more than $100 million in funding demonstrates the Biden Administration’s commitment to strengthening the domestic auto industry and ensuring its competitiveness in the clean vehicle future.

By Jason Stahl
2024 SEMA Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

SEMA has announced the newest members of its prestigious Hall of Fame: Chris Kersting, Jack Priegel, Les Rudd  and Jon Wyly. 

By Jason Stahl
NORTHEAST Named to Trade Show Executive Magazine’s “Fastest 50” List

The show was recognized for the second consecutive year as one of the fastest growing U.S. trade shows held in 2023.

By Jason Stahl
WIN Announces New 2024-25 Board Leadership

The Women’s Industry Network executive board executes on WIN’s vision and mission for women serving in the collision repair industry.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

CIECA to Hold Webinar on Artificial Intelligence

The webinar, “The Fundamentals of Generative AI, Large Language Models and Implications for the Collision Industry,” will be held on Thursday, May 30 at 2 p.m. EST.

By Jason Stahl
AASP/NJ Announces Winners of NORTHEAST Show Bodywork Bowl

The competition featured 70 competitors showcasing their skills in welding, painting and estimating.

By Jason Stahl
Survey: Independent Repair Shops View Vehicle Data Access as Top Issue

Auto Care Association survey shows 84% of independent repair shops view vehicle repair and maintenance data access as the top issue for their business.

By Jason Stahl
CIECA to Hold Webinar on New API Standards

The webinar will be held on Thursday, April 25 at 2 p.m. EST.

By Jason Stahl