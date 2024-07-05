 CIECA to Hold Webinar on V2X Technology

Associations

CIECA to Hold Webinar on V2X Technology

The webinar, “Why the Collision Industry Should Be Interested in V2X,” will be held on July 25 at 2 p.m. EST.
Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that it will be holding a webinar titled “Why the Collision Industry Should Be Interested in V2X” on Thursday, July 25 at 2 p.m. EST.

The one-hour live broadcast will feature Arif K. Rafiq, transportation industry manager for Esri Canada.

“Connected vehicle technology means more than driver convenience and better traffic flow; it saves lives,” said Rafiq. “You may have heard of the magic that makes this happen; it is called V2X, or Vehicle-to-Everything.”

During the webinar, Rafiq will explore V2X, its related technologies and systems, and what this means for the collision industry.

“Can we leverage this technology even if we don’t fully understand it?” said Rafiq. “This primer and discussion may inspire you.”

Rafiq advises governments on using geographic information systems (GIS) and linear referencing systems (LRS) to manage the roads, highways and public transport infrastructure around the world. He contributes to the management of the highway interstate network in the U.S., advocates for sustainable transport and road safety in southeast Asia, helps to improve multi-modal urban mobility in the Netherlands, and creates guidelines for connected and automated vehicles in Canada.

All collision industry stakeholders, including CIECA members and non-members, are invited to attend the webinar. To register, click here.

By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
